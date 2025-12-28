Who is Fernando Lovo? All About Potential Colorado AD’s Past Career, Family, Net Worth & More

It feels just like yesterday when Fernando Lovo arrived at the New Mexico Lobos in the capacity of an Athletic Director. Now, exactly one year later, he might be reportedly looking for greener pastures.

On November 14, 2025, long-time Athletic Director Rick George announced his decision to step down from his role and will instead serve the Buffs in an advisory role. With the 2025 season now concluded, the Buffs are on the lookout for a new face to lead the program, and Fernando Lovo has emerged as a potential face.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Colorado is targeting Lovo to replace George. As of now, no deal has been finalized.

According to reports, the deal is nearly finalized.

Who is Fernando Lovo?

Boasting decades of experience on the gridiron, Fernando brings a keen administrative eye to Boulder. Throughout his administrative career, he has held stints in various locations, including Texas, Ohio State, Houston, and the professional league with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Married to his sweetheart, Jordan, the duo are parents to Liam and Layla.

This story is developing…