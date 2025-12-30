Who is Fernando Lovo’s Wife, Jordan Lovo? All About Colorado AD’s Partner & Former Ballet Dancer

After a rocky 3–9 season, Colorado needs strong support around head coach Deion Sanders to restore competitiveness and address a $27 million deficit. That’s why the school has taken a strategic step by hiring Fernando Lovo as its new AD, aiming to set the stage for a comeback. Now, as he replaces Rick George in Boulder, he brings a proven pedigree.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He’s served as chief of staff for the NFL’s Jaguars and held two key administrative roles at Texas. When New Mexico hired him in December 2024, he hit the ground running. In his first year, the Lobos grew their operating budget by 17.6%, while Lovo brought in football coach Jason Eck, and the Lobos finished 9–4 and tied for the Mountain West crown.

With this kind of talent and track record, he’s now the highest-paid AD in Colorado history. But all that success comes with a constant support system, his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Fernando Lovo’s wife, Jordan Lovo?

Jordan Lovo didn’t grow up dreaming about football. Raised in Canton, Ohio, the home of the Pro Football HOF, she admitted she wasn’t interested in football in the slightest. But now, as the wife of Colorado’s AD, football is at the heart of their family.

“Now, football’s our life,” said Jordan. “I love football, and it’s funny because I’m actually the one teaching our kids everything about football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From having no interest in football to now teaching the game to her children, support has always been a family affair. When Fernando became UNM’s AD, New Mexico wasn’t even on the radar initially, but the family was ready to follow him wherever opportunity called.

Then, once he was named UNM’s AD, they prepared to put their Austin home on the market and complete the move to Albuquerque.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jordan summed it up simply, saying, “We’re always going to be his biggest supporters.”

While her steady presence is the foundation behind Lovo’s success, she paints a picture of her husband that explains his success.

“He tells jokes, is easygoing, can be comfortable around all types of people, but can also be serious and driven,” said Jordan. “I’m telling you, that guy will work and work, and that’s his life. He’s got a work ethic, for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While that drive has fueled his rapid rise, it’s clear how well she knows Fernando. But the intriguing part? She was never professionally connected to him.

What is Jordan Lovo’s profession?

Jordan built her own impressive career before joining the football world. The former ballet dancer started her career as a senior credit analyst at Cadence Bank in Houston and then quickly moved up to associate in commercial real estate, a role she held until 2016. Besides, she’s held roles as a senior credit analyst at Green Bank and as a business banking underwriter at First Financial Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

While her career shows sharp financial skills, it proves she’s no stranger to success. Before her Houston stint, she worked as a banker back in Ohio.

It was there that she met Fernando, who was making his mark with the Buckeyes football team. Just like that, their career paths were different, but it marked the beginning of a shared journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Jordan Lovo and Fernando Lovo meet?

Jordan and Fernando’s love story began in an unexpected way.

At that time, Jordan was working at a bank in Ohio when her boss, an Ohio State donor, set her up on a blind date with Fernando Lovo, who was working for the Buckeyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, the first date I was nervous and I guess that’s why I spilled the water on her,” he admitted. “But then on our second date, I spilled another entire glass of water on her—this time, I guess I was just clumsy or nervous again. I’m not sure what my problem was.”

Despite the spills, Fernando had already won Jordan over. Just like that, the non-football fan slowly became a Buckeyes supporter, attending games—and 2014 turned out to be a memorable year for her. That season, OSU won the national title in Columbus, Ohio, making her introduction to CFB unforgettable.

After meeting around 2014, their love story quickly turned into a lifelong vow in 2016. Since then, that bond has only grown stronger, and on their recent anniversary, Colorado’s new AD marked the moment with a heartfelt post that showed their love is still shining.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part two of a big day for the Lovo family! Happy Anniversary, @j_lovo08! From our first picture together to our wedding day to our first day as Lobos — you’ve always been my rock, no matter where life takes us. Thank you for all you do for me and our family. I love you! ❤️,” wrote Fernando.

Now, the couple is a happy family of four.

Do Jordan Lovo and Fernando Lovo have children?

The couple has two children: a daughter named Layla and a son named Liam.

Their youngest, who recently turned 4, Layla once appeared at a UNM press conference, dressed in a tiny cheerleader uniform. She even flashed the only hand sign she’d ever known, the Longhorns gesture, before learning the slightly different Lobo version.

Her older brother, Liam, was already ahead of the curve. The 6 YO loved football and had fully embraced the Lobos.

“Liam loves football and is already all about the Lobos,” said Jordan.

Now, those little minds will start adapting to the Buffs’ way of life as their father becomes Colorado’s new athletic director.