Who Is Fernando Mendoza’s Father? All About Fernando Mendoza Sr. & Indiana QB’s Grandparents

Unbeaten quarterback Fernando Mendoza has shown everyone exactly what he’s capable of. After transferring from Cal with plenty of flaws, the 22-year-old has led Indiana to the nation’s No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs, turned them into a legitimate national title contender, and delivered the program’s first Big Ten championship since 1967. This is Mendoza at his absolute best.

So after breaking down the rise of this standout star and Heisman Trophy finalist, it’s worth taking a moment to give credit where it’s due: his father, Fernando Mendoza Sr.

Who is Fernando Mendoza’s father, Fernando Mendoza Sr.?

Fernando Mendoza’s father is Fernando Mendoza Sr., also known as Fernando IV. He’s a doctor based in Miami, specializing in pediatric emergency medicine, but football has never been too far from the family. Even though the 22-year-old grew up in Miami, he was actually born in Boston while his dad was completing his medical residency there.

And after Indiana’s Big Ten championship win over Ohio State, Mendoza made sure to celebrate the moment with the two people who’ve been there from the start—his father and his mother, Elsa.

“Feels great, we are proud as parents,” Mendoza said. It’s definitely his hard work for the last few years, and he never gives up. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, and he always has.

What are Fernando Mendoza’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Mendoza comes from a proud Cuban American family. All four of his grandparents were born in Cuba before immigrating to the United States. His parents, Fernando Sr. and Elsa, were both born in the U.S. and raised Fernando and his brother in Miami, surrounded by a strong Cuban community.

Mendoza has always embraced that background. He’s openly proud of his Cuban roots and has even traveled to Cuba with his grandfather to connect more deeply with his family’s heritage.

Inside Fernando Mendoza’s relationship with his parents

Mendoza shares a really close, special bond with his parents. Even though his dad is a doctor, he’s played a huge role in guiding Fernando through his football journey. Mendoza has talked about how his father constantly pushed him forward, often telling him, “Keep going, I believe in you.” During Heisman weekend, Mendoza summed it up best, saying, “My dad gives me confidence before every game.”

But Mendoza’s deepest connection has always been with his mother, Elsa. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014 and now uses a wheelchair. However, her positivity, strength, and determination have become Fernando’s biggest source of inspiration. She was the one who first taught him how to throw a football and has been his biggest motivator every step of the way.

Just three days ago, Elsa shared a heartfelt letter in The Player’s Tribune. In the letter, she expressed how proud she is of the man her son has become. And Mendoza himself has openly admitted that watching his mother fight through her challenges gave him the mindset to push his own limits.

“You know, if I’m in a workout and I’m feeling tired, you know, a little thought in my mind goes, ‘Maybe you should skip out on this set’ or something like that,” Mendoza said. “I’ll be like, my mom is out here every single day putting a ton of work, a ton of dedication. And still with a great attitude, a great positive attitude in everything she does.”

Fernando Mendoza’s grandparents

Mendoza’s grandparents have been a huge source of inspiration for the Indiana quarterback. Both sides of his family immigrated to the United States from Cuba, making his parents first-generation Americans. Three of his grandparents are from Havana, while the other is from Santiago. They all came to the U.S. searching for a better life, starting from nothing and facing plenty of challenges along the way.

To stay connected to those roots, Fernando and his brother, Alberto, even traveled to Cuba with their grandfather to see where their family came from and experience the culture firsthand. Mendoza even helped organize a Cuban Relief Service trip alongside his paternal grandfather, Alberto Espino.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the hardship that they’ve been through coming over and the whole part of being an immigrant,” he said. “Starting from the ground up and really laying a foundation”.

How Fernando Mendoza credits his father for his success

Mendoza is quick to credit both his parents as the biggest inspirations behind his success. He’s said they’re his “why,” and that his mother’s constant belief in him has “exponentially” helped him reach another level.

At the same time, Mendoza Sr. has made it clear that none of this was handed to him. According to his dad, everything Fernando has accomplished came from his own talent, work ethic, and drive.