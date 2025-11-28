Who is Florida’s New HC Target as Lane Kiffin is Out of the Picture? All About $3M Coach

Florida’s coaching carousel has been in full swing since it fired Billy Napier on Oct. 19. Since then, the head-coaching rumors have been heavily tied to Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. A family member of Kiffin even visited Gainesville, but it seems that won’t lure the Rebels HC. So, the Gators have moved on to the AAC HC.

According to On3’s report, the Florida Gators have turned their attention to Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, as Lane Kiffin narrowed down his decision to either stay with Ole Miss or move on to take the LSU job. Reports noted that Kiffin’s decision kept the Gators’ coaching carousel spinning for the last two weeks, and now they’ve decided to move on with the search.

Interestingly, Jon Sumrall’s name has been tied to the Auburn job, but the things between them have cooled off recently; he’s still on the Tigers’ search list. Sumrall is expected to make his decision on Sunday, between Florida, Auburn, and staying at Tulane.

Sumrall has only head-coached for four seasons, but has proven himself as one of the brightest young minds and promising program-builders. In the first two seasons with Troy, he brought the Trojans into one of the best programs in the country, with a 23-4 record, winning the Sun Belt Conference title in both seasons.

His remarkable success at Troy earned him a job at Tulane, where he took the Green Wave to the American Conference title game in 2024 in his first season. The Green Wave, with a 9-2 record, has a chance for another conference championship game appearance.

In his fourth season as head coach, Sumrall has a career record of 41-11, going 23-4 in two seasons at Troy and 18-7 in his second season at Tulane. This includes two bowl game appearances with a 1-1 record and three conference title games (Sun Belt title 2-0, AAC title 0-1).

Jon Sumrall’s Salary at Tulane & Buyout

Jon Sumrall was hired by the Green Wave back in December 2023. He was hired as a replacement for Willie Fritz, who left Tulane after eight seasons to take over at Houston. As the first season head coach, Sumrall led the Green Waves to a 9-4 record. This earned him a contract extension in December 2024 that runs through the 2029 season.

According to the contract extension signed in 2024, he earns $3 million as an annual salary and earns other bonuses. His contract also includes a buyout clause, under which if he gets fired without cause before his contract ends, he owes compensation. His current buyout is set at $15.3 million.

The 43-year-old is expected to earn much more in Florida if he lands there as the next head coach. However, Sumrall made it clear during his interview in October 2025, when the LSU vacancy popped out said that he wishes to remain at Tulane rather than any high-paying job. “If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn’t be at Tulane. I’ve had those opportunities,” Sumrall said. “If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn’t be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I’m at. I love what I do.”