Who Is FSU’s Ethan Pritchard? All About Shooting Tragedy Victim Freshman

FSU freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard came into Tallahassee with undeniable determination. Pritchard built himself into a four-star prospect at Seminole High, where he racked up 75 tackles, 11 for loss, in his junior year and helped his team go to the regional finals of Florida’s 4M playoffs. He started as a safety but bumped up to linebacker. Despite FSU’s ups and downs, Pritchard never wavered in his commitment. He finally suited up for his first game as a Seminole just this past weekend, days after surviving a grinding preseason that had defensive coordinator Tony White singing his praises for heart and hustle.

There was no field time for him yet. But there was plenty of hope that he’d be a big part of Florida State’s next great defense. After Florida State’s season-opening 31-17 shocker against Alabama, the good energy should have carried late into the night, right? But that’s when everything went sideways. On Sunday evening in Havana, Florida, a shooting injured Ethan Pritchard. Authorities said that a man was shot near the Havana Heights Apartments and taken to a hospital. Though the sheriff’s office didn’t release a name, WCTV reports indicate Pritchard is believed to be the victim. Officials have not yet released details about his condition.

Who is FSU’s Ethan Pritchard?

Pritchard’s shooting tragedy came as a shock to his fans and the team. He is just 18 and part of FSU’s celebrated 2025 recruiting class. He transitioned from safety to linebacker, built his reputation for speed and guts, and now White’s evolving defense slots him as a key contributor. During a recent scrimmage, Pritchard scored a pick-six, impressing teammates and coaches alike.

The defensive room at FSU is as competitive and lively as it’s been in years. Ethan finds himself flanked by fellow ballhawks like Omar Graham Jr., Blake Nichelson, and K.J. Kirkland.

All about the shooting tragedy victim freshman

The scene was chaotic near the Havana Heights Apartments, where Pritchard reportedly became the victim of a shooting. As first responders arrived, they found him still breathing and rushed him to the hospital. The details of the incident remain spotty. Authorities have yet to confirm a motive or release further findings.

Pritchard, just 18 and part of FSU’s celebrated 2025 recruiting class, had only recently arrived in Tallahassee from Sanford, Florida, where he built a reputation as a four-star linebacker at Seminole High. The immediate aftermath was confusion and anxiety. No official statements from law enforcement or FSU. But Facebook posts from family, like an alleged cousin, insisted he was still alive and pleaded for people to stop prematurely posting ‘RIP.’ Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young confirmed that someone had been shot in that area. But the details were very sparse.

Coaches, including his high school mentor Karl Calhoun, called for prayers but had little else to offer. Social media immediately lit up with concern, shock, and a flood of prayers from every corner of the FSU community.