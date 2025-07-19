Who is Georgia Commit Seven Cloud? All About JUCO DL

More than 20 college offers and a solid 88 rating by 247 Sports were enough for the Georgia Bulldogs to rope in Seven Cloud. This was the same guy who spent the better part of his recent years at Butler C.C. Junior College, and a prospect of playing for an FBS team seemed a distant dream. Still, when he started to put in those performances at Butler C.C., there was probably no major college that wasn’t after him.

Bill Belichick’s UNC offered, and in came Kentucky with their offer. Moreover, teams like Auburn and LSU, too, were after to rope the guy. But his heart was still set on Georgia. Why? It had to do with an unfulfilled pledge when, back in 2021, he committed to Georgia, but his footballing journey took an unexpected detour and took him to a JUCO college.

Who is Georgia commit Seven Cloud?

Standing at 6’4″ and 300 lbs, Cloud, a native of Powder Springs, Georgia, committed to the program back in January 2021, when he was just a 14-year-old sophomore at his high school. Cloud’s trainer at the time, Evan Mann of Pass Rush U, even proclaimed Cloud’s talent and dubbed him “nasty and aggressive.” Yet, fate took a different turn for him despite Cloud’s early pledge to Georgia, and due to some “personal struggles,” the UGA move never really blossomed at the time.

Brooks Austin of BulldogsonSI reported that the DL, after his commitment to Georgia in 2021, fell “down the wrong path.” And that prompted Seven Cloud to enroll in Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. However, at his JUCO college, the DL not only performed but he thrived in his role, and that led him to Georgia, noticing him again.

For instance, just last year in 2024, the guy notched up a whopping 48 tackles and 5,5 sacks while also forcing two fumbles. Not just that, but his mobility and shed blocking improved drastically, and he became a nightmare for the quarterbacks. So, on 24th September last year, Georgia offered him. And after feeling other offers like Tennessee and FSU, he laid down his commitment on 14th December.

All about JUCO DL?

That said, even after committing to Georgia, interest remained widespread for the defensive lineman. So he roped in offers from programs like LSU, which came in February 2025, and Miami, which came with their offer in the same month. Moreover, the guy was also taking visits to the other programs as he visited FSU back in March this year and visited Auburn in the same month. However, in April, he laid down his final thoughts on his recruitment journey.

In April, Cloud sealed his commitment to Georgia with an official announcement proclaiming his recruitment journey had come to an end. This came after he was planning to visit colleges like South Carolina and UNC, but he didn’t take any visits and sent a clear message through his X account. “Godawgs 🐶🖤 #recruitmentclosed,” wrote Seven Cloud. As for his abilities? He has gained weight and is commanding a key position in Georgia’s squad.

For instance, his 325 lbs weight and prior experience to play at the JUCO level had become a critical factor for Kirby Smart to seek him. Moreover, his versatility to play in different positions, ranging from nose to defensive end, was notable, along with his “impressive mobility.” All in all, Cloud is a resilient and JUCO-level’s no.1 prospect who can reach the potential of the likes of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.