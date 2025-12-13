brand-logo
Who is Georgia OL Dontrell Glover? All About Kirby Smart's Freshman

By Papiya Chatterjee

Dec 12, 2025 | 10:02 PM EST

Link Copied!
Dontrell Glover stepped up when Georgia needed him the most. After injuries sidelined key starters, the freshman offensive line took control of Kirby Smart’s offense. Since taking over the reins, Georgia has gone 9-0 with four wins against ranked opponents. Now, with playoffs knocking at their door, all eyes turn to Glover to lead the offensive front.

This season, Glover played right guard, appearing in 13 games. This 6’3”, 320-pound offensive lineman hails from Fairburn, Georgia, where he played at Langston Hughes High School as a standout lineman. He was the 323rd-ranked prospect nationally and the No. 19 interior offensive lineman before entering Georgia.

During his time at Hughes, he helped them smack a 12-1 record with a GHSA Class 5A semifinals. And they translated the same success with the Bulldogs too, ripping off six straight wins after beating Texas, where the team has averaged 33 points per game in that stretch. One of his best performances came against Ole Miss, during which Georgia accumulated 510 yards of total offense.

With that performance, Glover emerged as the best freshman guard in the country and became the most reliable option for giving protection to quarterback Gunner Stockton and a clean interior pocket while opening clean running lanes.

