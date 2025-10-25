Who is Glen Elarbee’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Holly Elarbee

When Josh Heupel decided to bring his high-powered, fast-paced offensive approach to Tennessee, the one guy he couldn’t leave behind was Glen Elarbee. “We’re going to play with tempo. We’re going to play in space. We’re going to apply pressure to the defense consistently,” Heupel said when he announced the offensive coaching staff. He trusted Elarbee to carry out that strategy in the trenches. Yes, Elarbee is a steady presence, with the patience of a teacher and the heart of a player.

Before joining Tennessee, Elarbee was already known as one of college football’s best-known offensive line coaches. During his stint at UCF, he led a team that was among the best in the country in run blocking and pass protection while also assisting UCF in setting offensive records through undefeated seasons. Even still, his name continued to pop up when discussing the Broyles Award, which honors assistant coaches who have had the most significant influence on the game. Moreover, Elarbee’s life off the field remains great with his family by his side.

Who is Glen Elarbee’s wife, Holly Elarbee?

Holly Elarbee is the wife of Glen Elarbee, Tennessee’s offensive line coach. She has consistently been a pillar of Glen’s coaching career, a constant support system from his coaching days at Middle Tennessee State and LSU to his journey through programs like Houston, Arkansas State, and Missouri.

Her charm comes through in small but memorable gestures, such as making Glen’s players feel comfortable off the field. Missouri staff members remember Holly’s kindness when she assisted Jonathan Rutledge, one of Glen’s coworkers, in choosing an engagement ring for his now-wife, and when she handed out candies to players on Halloween. That caring nature reflects Glen’s coaching philosophy of creating strong family-like bonds.

How did Holly Elarbee and Glen Elarbee meet?

There is no public information on where or how Glen and Holly met. However, Glen’s football journey began at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), where he laid the foundation for a lifelong career in the sport. Glen showed dedication and discipline in his journey from an undersized offensive lineman to an all-conference starter and team captain. When he went into coaching, he had the same drive, accepting early graduate assistant positions at MTSU and LSU before settling into full-time coaching positions around the South.

Over the years, Elarbee has built a reputation for creating strong offensive lines and inspiring his players to reach their full potential. His resilience and work ethic have been the key factors in his success at every destination, from Missouri to UCF and finally to Tennessee. That makes him one of college football’s most respected offensive line coaches.

“Like most offensive line coaches, he’s aggressive … but an incredibly caring individual,” said one of his former linemen, Jonah Dubinsk. “He wanted to win, extremely competitive, demanding when it came to the work, but he also did a great job taking care of his guys, keeping it light when he needed to. Really well-rounded coach.”

Do Holly Elarbee and Glen Elarbee have children?

Glen and Holly Elarbee have a son named Griffin. Since Glen’s early coaching days, Griffin has been a part of the Elarbee family’s football life, frequently joining his parents at team events or in the stands. The Elarbees are known for keeping a family atmosphere beyond their home and into the locker room. Glen’s players have frequently mentioned how he treats his team like family, reflecting the values he and Holly live by.

Off the field, Glen regularly posts glimpses of himself and Griffin having fun on the weekends, whether it’s throwing a football, going on an outdoor adventure, or simply spending time together as father and son. Growing up surrounded by the game as a child, Griffin has probably witnessed personally all the dedication and teamwork his parents put into their personal and professional lives.