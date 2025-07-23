Who Is Gus Malzahn’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kristi Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has been one of college football’s most fascinating minds for decades. He has done it all. From changing the high school offense landscape in Arkansas to getting Auburn to the national championship game in 2013, his strategies were loved and admired by everyone. But the year 2024 was different. Malzahn, as the head coach of the UCF Knights, had a frustrating season, and what followed was a total disaster. The Knights started the year strong, winning their first three games and producing big numbers on offense. But it fell apart quickly. UCF closed at 4–8, a dismal 2–7 in Big 12 action. Even though they had one of the nation’s best rushing offenses, the team couldn’t defend, and the losses mounted quickly.

Soon after the season, Gus made a career-changing decision to resign as UCF’s head coach. He then took the offensive coordinator position at Florida State, leaving everyone shocked. But wasn’t it anticipated? It was a change from being in charge of a complete program to returning to the X’s and O’s, the element he really loves. For fans who have watched Gus for years, the change is a reset, a return to his offense-first ways. It can also mean that he’s stepping into one final great chapter of his career.

What is Gus Malzahn’s current relationship status?

Gus Malzahn is married and has been so for over three decades. His wife is Kristi Malzahn, and their relationship has held fast through every up and down of his coaching career. From his early days as a coach in Arkansas to UCF and now Florida, Kristi has been his constant companion.

Even during the most difficult seasons, Gus has always given credit to Kristi for being his rock, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. Their bond has only strengthened with time, and now they’re not only a couple but life’s ultimate teammates.

Who is Gus Malzahn’s wife, Kristi Malzahn?

Kristi Malzahn is not only the wife of a football coach, but she’s also been a behind-the-scenes guiding light. Famous for her sharp tongue and strong faith, Kristi is generally described by those within the program as the team’s emotional barometer. She is famous for helping the players and their families and isn’t afraid to speak up.

Well, the year 2022 wasn’t great for Kristi and Gus. She developed a serious infection and spent two weeks in the ICU, even being on a ventilator to make it. After a few weeks, Gus mustered up the courage to speak about his wife and spoke to the fans about how that time transformed his whole perspective on life and coaching.

It reminded him that football is essential, but more important than anything is family and health. Since then, Kristi has fully recovered and has been an inspirational character to many people surrounding her. She is also on social media, sharing news of family life, spirituality, and her life as a grandmother. Whenever she goes to games, cheering Gus along, or marking family milestones, Kristi is recognized for being genuine and loving.

When did Gus Malzahn and Kristi Malzahn meet?

Gus and Kristi’s story began back in the 1980s during their college years in Arkansas. Gus, a student-athlete at the University of Arkansas and later Henderson State, met Kristi during that time. They quickly formed a close bond, fell in love, and married not long after college. Since then, they’ve built a life together that’s been filled with football, faith, and family. Along with every coaching stop—Springdale High School, Arkansas, Tulsa, Auburn, UCF, and now Florida State—Kristi has been along.

Do Gus Malzahn and Kristi Malzahn have children?

Gus and Kristi Malzahn have two daughters: Kylie and Kenzie. Both of their daughters are married now and have created families of their own. Kylie is married to Collin Peek, who played football himself, and they have a son named Anderson James Peek. Kristi lovingly calls her grandson “Baby Gus.” After spending years together, the couple is now enjoying their new roles as grandparents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Gus Malzahn (@coachmalzahn)

Kenzie, their younger daughter, is married to Charl Stander, and they also had a baby recently. With two grandchildren now added to the equation, the Malzahn family is expanding. Their family gatherings have become more fun than ever. While both daughters are quite close to their parents, Kristi frequently gives everyone a glimpse into their family life on social media.

In between the whirlwind of football season and constant relocations, Gus and Kristi always put their family first. Their daughters were raised in a household of love, faith, and football, and now that they have grown up and made their own life choices, they’re still carrying on the same family traditions.