Who Is Hunter Yurachek? All About Arkansas AD and CFP Committee Chair

This month, Hunter Yurachek has emerged as one of the most talked-about figures in college football. One week, he was Arkansas’ steady athletic director, and the next, he was the guy stepping into the CFP chair role right as the rankings were heating up. Let’s take a deeper dive and find out who he is and why everyone is suddenly talking about him.

Who is Hunter Yurachek?

If you follow college sports even casually, you’ve undoubtedly felt Hunter Yurachek’s presence without even realizing it. Before he became the face of Arkansas sports, he was the enthusiastic, no-nonsense administrator hopping between Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Akron, Coastal Carolina, and Houston.

Some people predicted that he would lead Arkansas to three straight top-15 Directors’ Cup finishes, after the school had only achieved one in 24 years, when they hired him back in 2017. But this is the Yurachek way. A steady cultural development wrapped up in the humility that comes from Charlotte. His statement, “Our many accomplishments are a credit to the collective commitment of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members, Razorback Foundation members, season ticket holders and fans,” pretty much sums up that he is a grinder behind the scenes.

How did Hunter Yurachek become the CPF Committee Chair?

Yurachek took over as chair when Mack Rhoades abruptly stepped down on November 13, leaving the CFP in need of a reliable and respected leader in the middle of rankings season. And as College football strives for stability in moments like these, it hired Yurachek.

CFP executive director Rich Clark stated, “Mack has informed us of his decision to step down for personal reasons, and our thoughts are with him and his family during this time. We are pleased to announce that Hunter Yurachek will assume the role of Selection Committee Chair, effective immediately. Hunter’s experience, integrity, and commitment to the game make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the committee as it continues its important work throughout the remainder of the season.”

Ever since joining the committee in February 2024, Yurachek has become familiar with its pressure and politics. So, everyone knew he was the safe hands for the spot.

Does Hunter Yurachek get paid to be the CFP Committee Chair?

Fans imagine massive checks and perks, but the CFP committee chair is not a million-dollar bonus job. For current athletic directors, the position is regarded as an area of service. Being the Arkansas AD is what he gets paid for. And he gets paid very well for it. That funds his career, and yes, those sneaky jokes on live ESPN broadcasts. Like the “6-7” meme gesture? Truly one of the most unintentionally comic CFP moments ever.

Hunter Yurachek’s salary

Yurachek is paid like someone Arkansas cannot afford to lose. Arkansas increased his pay from $1.25 million to $1.5 million annually, plus $250,000 in deferred compensation, which would be payable after Jan. 1, 2028, after another school, Auburn, tried to entice him with a $2 million offer. The move increased his net annual income to $1.75 million.

That is about twice as much as he earned when he first came to Fayetteville. Also, he has a yearly rise clause in his contract that states, “increased each year by a minimum of the average faculty and staff raise,” which expires on December 31, 2027.

Hunter Yurachek’s net worth

Although exact numbers are not publicly available, Yurachek’s estimated net worth is probably around $5–7 million due to his multi-year contracts with Arkansas, multiple raises, and real estate transactions, such as purchasing a $1.35 million historic Fayetteville property and listing another for $2.25 million. The guy, who oversaw one of the most prosperous periods in Razorback sports, has experienced the ultimate AD glow-up, rising from $850,000 at Arkansas to over $1.75 million annually now.

For someone who once made a joke about “finding every rock you can turn to generate another dollar,” he has been sitting on quite a lot. And Hunter Yurachek is currently balancing two huge responsibilities as the season winds down. He is heading the most scrutinized committee in sports and a thriving SEC athletic department.