Who Is Ian Schieffelin? Why Was the Two-Sport Clemson Athlete Arrested?

Clemson fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season and have been especially excited to follow their new tight end, Ian Schieffelin. Standing at 6 feet 8 inches and weighing 240 pounds, the former basketball standout and college football player, after signing in 2025, elicited all sorts of conversations about his size and athleticism. Coaches were wondering what he could do offensively, and fellow players were eager to see him perform.

This year, Schieffelin moved from basketball to football and joined Clemson’s football program in May 2025, once he was finished with his basketball eligibility. First, let’s clarify, he was not just any basketball player; he was a good one. He played for the Tigers for four seasons from 2021-25, including the written off last season, in which he was a strong rebounder and a core leader. In 2024-25, he averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds per game, was named second-team All-ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference), and was selected as ACC Most Improved Player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why was the Two-Sport Clemson athlete arrested?

But just when anticipation was peaking, a curveball hit. News surfaced that Schieffelin had been arrested over the past weekend. While details were still emerging, fans were left processing the unexpected off-field development just days before Clemson’s opener against LSU. The story first caught attention thanks to sports journalist Chapel Fowler, sparking a wave of chatter across social media.

AD

He tweeted, “Clemson football TE Ian Schieffelin was arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend, as first reported by @MDavidHood. Dabo Swinney says in a statement that the team is aware, and Schieffelin will ‘miss some competition to start this season as a consequence.” The incident was confirmed by head coach Dabo Swinney, who announced that Schieffelin will miss some games to start the season as a result.

“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence. We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.” Swinney said.

While Schieffelin is still new to football, he is in a position to really shine at tight end with Clemson, especially after the departure of last year’s starter left them thin at the position. Coach Dabo Swinney and the team embraced Schieffelin immediately and were wowed by his athleticism and the upside he provides to the offense. The Tigers presumably will miss him in the season opener in Death Valley against LSU on August 30, but they feel confident in adjusting and keeping it moving.