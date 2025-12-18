Who Is in Brian Smith’s Family? All About His Parents, Wife, Kids & Family Background

Brian Smith’s tenure ended abruptly. The Ohio University head coach’s departure came despite a strong 8–4 season with the Bobcats. He was terminated for cause following an administrative review that uncovered serious professional misconduct. However, amid the numbers and last season’s historic achievements, attention has now shifted from his firing to his family background.

Who are Brian Smith’s parents?

Although Brian Smith’s parents’ names have not been publicly disclosed, he may simply want to keep his personal life private. However, his professional legacy as a head coach reflects the strong support system his parents provided throughout his career, helping him rise through the ranks.

Following Tim Albin’s departure, Smith stepped into the head coaching role at Ohio, a promotion backed by proven results at the school. He originally joined in 2022 as the RBs coach and passing game coordinator, later advancing to associate head coach and offensive coordinator before being named the permanent head coach.

Interestingly, Ohio saw success under Smith’s tenure, capturing a MAC title in 2024, the program’s first conference title since 1968, and leading the team to its first-ever 11-win season as an offensive coordinator. In addition, Smith’s offense led the MAC in points per game last year.

But throughout this success story, his wife’s support cannot be overlooked.

Who is Brian Smith’s wife, Liane Smith?

Liane Smith has made a huge contribution to Brian’s success at Ohio. During Brian’s tenure, she became the “first lady” of Ohio football. But her presence was more than symbolic. Brian often praised her sacrifices as a coach’s wife. So much so that the university honored her with a ceremonial “brick,” recognizing the impact she had on the program’s culture. Even when Brian was named head coach of Ohio, he mentioned his family’s excitement.

“My family and I are excited to be moving to Athens and work for Coach Albin, who’s vision for developing a team is inline with my values as a husband, father and coach. I cannot wait to work with the outstanding players at Ohio University,” stated Smith.

Although their bond began at the University of Hawaii, where Brian played as a center and long snapper, their relationship took a turn in December when she filed for divorce. While many have connected this with Brian’s firing, reports indicate that Liane was unaware of the professional misconduct that led to his dismissal.

Although their bond eventually faded for some reason, the couple had been a family of three before this.

Does Brian Smith have children?

Yes, Brian Smith and his ex-wife, Liane, have a daughter named Chloe. Although her personal details remain private, it’s possible that Brian’s deep-rooted connection to CFB helped shape her interest in the sport. But without confirmation, that remains speculation. What is certain is that the family of three they once shared is no longer intact. The couple is navigating a difficult period marked by divorce and, now, Brian’s abrupt firing as head coach.

But through all of this, the starting point of Brian’s journey has come to light.

What is known about Brian Smith’s family background?

Born in Thousand Oaks on August 9, 1980, Brian grew up firmly rooted on the West Coast. He attended Thousand Oaks High School and has often noted that the only time he lived outside the region came during brief NFL training camp stints. That connection to his roots runs deep, and it likely stems from the values instilled by his parents from the very beginning.