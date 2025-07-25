Who Is Jake Dickert’s Wife? Everything to Know About Candice Dickert

Wake Forest wasted no time finding its next leader. Just days after Dave Clawson stepped down in 2024, the Demon Deacons tapped Washington State’s Jake Dickert as their new head coach. Well, Dickert led the Cougars to a 23-20 record over three-plus seasons, stepping in midway through 2021 after Nick Rolovich’s controversial exit. Now, he brings grit, leadership, and a steady hand to Winston-Salem. But through every challenge—from interim duties to national headlines—one thing has remained constant: the unwavering support of his wife, his rock since college.

Who is Jake Dickert’s wife, Candice Dickert?

Well, Jake Dickert’s toughest competitor might just be his biggest supporter—his wife, Candice. The two first crossed paths as student-athletes, with Jake chasing football dreams and Candice showing her skills on the soccer field. Hailing from Stoughton, Wisconsin, Candice brings the same energy and passion into their life together that she did on the pitch. So, from college sweethearts to partners in every play, their bond has only grown stronger with time. On her birthday, May 18, Jake shared a sweet message: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful bride Candice. Going to be a great day!”

And it shows—Candice is still cheering like it’s their dating days. And now, she’s the heartbeat of the Dickert household, keeping the home fires burning and the laughs rolling. Intriguingly, she even hopped over the rail at the Apple Cup and joined the fans rushing the field. That’s not just team spirit; that’s family spirit.

What is Jake Dickert’s current relationship status?

The Wake Forest head coach has been married to his college sweetheart, Candice, since June 2012. They first met as student-athletes—Jake making plays on the football field, Candice showing her skills on the soccer pitch. Now, more than 13 years later, their bond is stronger than ever. As Jake shared on June 1: “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful bride of 13 years. Been an amazing journey and, as always, can’t wait for another amazing adventure.” Together, they’ve built a tight-knit team of five, raising three kids while navigating the rollercoaster of college football. Safe to say—through every job change and relocation—Candice has been his anchor.

When did Jake meet Candice?

Jake met Candice back in their college days at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point. While the exact start of their romance is under wraps, their married life has been anything but quiet. Just scroll through Jake’s X timeline—it tells the story loud and clear. From Halloween costumes to Christmas celebrations, pregame fun to fishing adventures, the Dickerts know how to enjoy the ride. So, whether it’s on the field or off the grid, Jake and Candice have made memories at every turn—and they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

Do Jake Dickert and Candice Dickert have kids?

Yes, Jake and Candice Dickert are proud parents of three—daughter Rylee and sons Jett and Jace. Rylee, their oldest, just graduated 8th grade with straight A’s. “We are so proud of you Rylee!” shared Jake, celebrating both her academic success and her 14th birthday on June 21 with a heartfelt post: “Time sure does go fast! Love you.” Meanwhile, as for Jett and Jace, their ages may be under wraps, but their energy sure isn’t. Jake recently posted, “The boys dominated Wet-n-Wild in Greensboro,” capturing the joy of summer fun in the Triad. So, whether it’s milestones or moments, the Dickerts are soaking up every bit of family life together.