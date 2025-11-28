Who Is JaMarcus Shephard’ Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Hallie Shephard

From working as a defensive analyst at Western Kentucky to now serving as the 33rd HC for Oregon State. JaMarcus Shephard will officially take over after Trent Bray was let go, after an ugly 0-7 start. The former Alabama co-OC and assistant head coach will look to thrive in the new setting. But no one will be happier than her partner of 17 years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

People know Hallie Shephard as JaMarcus’s wife. The couple even shares three kids, and she has been by his side every step of the way. Here is more about the family of the new Beavers HC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Hallie Shephard?

The spotlight often shines on JaMarcus Shephard’s coaching journey, but quietly alongside him is his wife, Hallie Shephard. Even though she keeps her life private, she is often the one to share the success of the program that her husband is part of. Be it recruitment success or winning games. Moreover, there is a fun intuition story about this couple.

During his second spell with Washington State, JaMarcus was working under Kalen DeBoer. After legendary Nick Saban retired from Alabama football, AD Greg Byrne tried to keep news of Kalen DeBoer’s hiring under wraps as much as possible. But Shephard’s wife knew.

“As soon as we heard the news that Nick Saban was retiring, my wife said, ‘Kalen DeBoer’s going to be the head coach at Alabama’. My wife said that right away,” Shephard said. “She said I think they’re going to hire Kalen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DeBoer picked Shephard early on as one of his first hires while putting together his coaching staff in Tuscaloosa. Another huge change since JaMarcus and Hallie Shephard married in 2008; the former was working with the NCAA’s Education Services Division. Hallie even celebrated their anniversary in 2018 with a sweet tweet.

“@CoachShephard Happy Anniversary! #10years4states7homes2kids #heartfullofhappymemories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

JaMarcus Shephard and Hallie Shephard’s children

In 2018, they had two children, son Jaylan and daughter Alana. But in 2021, the couple welcomed another daughter, their youngest, Maliyah. For this, Coach Shephard even put out a tweet celebrating the news with the world.

“Three 3️⃣…Blessings on blessings on blessings. Scripture talks about the Holy Trinity, Rising on 3rd Day, also Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh. At 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2021 our #3 (Maliyah Rose) joined our family (7lbs 11oz and 20 1/4 in) Mom & baby doing great! #three #girldad 🙏🏾.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JaMarcus Shephard is no stranger to flaunting family pride on social media. Back in 2018, he shared a heartwarming pic of little Jaylan and Alana, captioning it straight-up “Faith, Family, Football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallie Shephard’s social media

Hallie Shephard was previously pretty active on X until 2018 as @HallieShephard. There, she shared clips and highlights from Purdue games when JaMarcus was the wide receivers coach there. She posts a mix of game moments, player highlights, and other college football content, showing her love and deep connection to the sport beyond just being a coach’s wife.