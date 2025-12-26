Who Is Jason Beck? Meet New Michigan Football Offensive Coordinator Under Kyle Whittingham

The Michigan coaching carousel finally looks to be shaping up to a conclusion. Reports emerged that the program is set to hire former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as its head coach. But Whittingham isn’t coming alone to Ann Arbor. He is also bringing his offensive playcaller, Jason Beck, who has been Utah’s OC since the start of the 2025 season.

According to ON3’s Pete Nakos, “Jason Beck is a name to know” for the Michigan offensive coordinator job. Beck will now potentially replace Chip Lindsey, who has accepted the Missouri job to be the team’s offensive coordinator. The 45-year-old brings with him more than 18 years of coaching experience and a mobile QB run game to Ann Arbor. Amidst this crucial development, let’s examine Beck’s journey through the ranks of collegiate football.

Who Is Jason Beck? Meet Michigan’s New Offensive Coordinator

A resident of Oxnard, California, Beck hails from a devout Christian family. The 45-year-old also served a two-year mission for the Chuch of Latter Day Saints before starting his collegiate career at Ventura College. The now Michigan OC then moved to College of the Canyons and finally landed at BYU in 2004.

Although Jason served as a backup QB at BYU mostly, it was at BYU that he got the opportunity to be a graduate assistant in 2007. Thereafter, the Oxnard native moved to LSU, donning the same role in 2008 and finally got his first job as QBs coach at Weber State in 2009. He remained the Wildcats’ QB coach for two years and became Simon Fraser’s OC in 2012. That stint finally propelled him as his old stomping ground finally came back calling.

Beck took up his first full-time coaching job at BYU in 2013 and coached QBs like Taysom Hill. Subsequently, in 2015, the BYU QBs coach was pivotal in guiding Tanner Magnum to his 3,000-yard freshman season. It gained Beck widespread acclaim as Magnum was the first freshman QB to execute the feat, also averaging above 60% completion rate.

The Michigan OC also had other opportunities to coach players like Brennan Armstrong and Kurt Benkert when he joined Virginia in the same role in 2016. Under Beck’s helm, Brennan accumulated a whopping 5,759 passing yards and 46 career tochdowns passes in two years, sealing Beck’s QB developer role in the CFB market. Other roles opened up naturally then.

Why Michigan Football Hired Jason Beck?

After leaving Virginia, Beck joined Syracuse in 2022 as their quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023. Despite several injuries in the offense, Beck coached an offense that produced LeQuint Allen, who rushed for 1,000+ yards. Factor in that in 2022, he upgraded Syracuse’s passing efficiency to 40th nationally, up from 108th in 2021, and the man appears to be a proven offensive genius. That was the reason Kyle Whittingham roped in his services quickly at Utah.

“A-plus,” said Whittinham, grading Beck’s role at Utah. “Jason has really been a huge positive for us. And then the influx of the transfer portal guys has helped boost us as well. But again, it all starts with a solid offensive line. Jason’s done a phenomenal job this year; statistically, that is borne out in the numbers as well,” elaborated the former Utah head coach.

Utah currently ranks 5th nationally in scoring offense and second in rushing offense. That wouldn’t have happened without the push Beck has given to the team. Right from his formations into the boundary, the QB run game, and the quick shifts in motion, creating problems for any defensive coordinator. Utah QB1 Devon Dampier showed the same as he rushed for 687 yards and passed for 2,180 yards under Beck’s guidance in 2025. All things considered, Michigan is now getting an offensive maestro, and one can expect Bryce Underwood to thrive under him as a dual-threat QB.

Jason Beck Personal Life: Family, Parents, and Children

The now Wolverines OC is married to Jaime Rendich Beck. She is a former All-American women’s soccer player at BYU. Jamie played as a midfielder and forward for the team and accumulated a total of 29 goals and 23 assists. In total, she appeared in 88 games in the program, sealing her legacy in BYU’s history books.

“She’s the more talented one in the family,” said Jason about his wife. He met Jaime after transferring to BYU, and Jaime’s mom, who worked as the athletic secretary, even advised Jason to look up to her daughter, owing to her fame at the program. The couple eventually married in 2005 and currently has three children. A daughter, Peyton, and twin sons, Cameron and Jackson.