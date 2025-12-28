Who Is Jay Hill? New Michigan DC’s Family Background, Wife, Children & More

BYU’s defense has been one of the most disciplined and hard-hitting units in college football this season under the meticulous coaching of Jay Hill. His work with BYU’s defensive unit solidified his reputation as one of the best defensive minds in the game by helping the Cougars finish the season among the top 25 nationally in scoring defense.

With his long-standing connection to Michigan’s new HC Kyle Whittingham and a track record of developing elite defenses, whispers of his next move have begun to swirl. According to Matt Zenitz, Michigan is eyeing Hill for a defensive coordinator position, with reports from Deseret News, On3, and the Free Press confirming that Michigan is working to hire Hill as its new defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham.

Now, as Michigan eyes him for a pivotal role, let’s dive into Jay Hill’s journey from a Utah kid with a passion for football to one of college football’s most respected defensive minds.

Who is Jay Hill?

Jay Hill, born March 16, 1975, is known for his aggressiveness on the sidelines and quick defensive mind. He presently serves as BYU’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He made headlines at Weber State, where he served as head coach for nine seasons and left as the program’s all-time winningest leader with a 68–39 record, before making a comeback to the Power 5 spotlight.

His coaching background is extensive; from 2001 to 2013, he served as a reliable assistant to both Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham at Utah, where he helped them mold a generation of defenders. He jumped at the opportunity to rejoin his old buddy Kalani Sitake at BYU after years of transforming Weber State into an FCS powerhouse, winning four conference titles, and making six postseason trips. He has decades of expertise and a thorough grasp of college football culture. He is still as active as ever, jogging, lifting, and even playing pickup basketball with his players.

Jay Hill’s early life, education & background

Growing up in Lehi, Utah, Jay Hill’s life was shaped by lessons from his parents, Ferrell and Venda Hill. Jay learned the importance of hard work, honesty, and treating people with respect, especially women, from Ferrell, a former Army colonel and lifelong seminary instructor.

A post shared by Jay Hill (@coachjhill)

One story that stuck with Hill was when Ferrell took the brunt of a four-wheeler accident to protect his son. These kinds of experiences taught Jay valuable lessons about bravery and selflessness that he took into his coaching career. With five siblings, Hill learned teamwork and humility at a young age.

Jay’s path in football began at Lehi High, then Ricks College, and ultimately the University of Utah, where he excelled as a cornerback. He led the Mountain West in interceptions and earned defensive MVP honors. After a brief NFL and XFL stint, he returned to Utah as a graduate assistant, slowly climbing the coaching ladder with his wife, Sara, backing him at every step.

Who is Jay Hill’s wife, Sara Hill?

Sara Hill has been a pillar of encouragement and support to Jay. They have been married for nearly two decades. They have four beautiful children: Ashtyn, Alayna, Allie, and Jacob. From preparing weekly lunches for Weber State athletes to attending practices and games, she has been actively involved with her husband’s teams. They literally met by chance when Jay picked her up on the side of the road when she was hitchhiking to a basketball game.

A post shared by Sara Kern Hill (@skhill5)

Sara’s resilience was tested in 2016 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She arranged a “shaving party” when the entire Weber State football team shaved their hair in honor of her while she was undergoing chemotherapy. Sara remembered, “I did NOT want to be in my bathroom by myself shaving it all off.”

Sara completed the symbolic act of support by shaving Jay’s head as he sat down. This moment showcased the depth of their relationship: a family and a team sticking together despite adversity.

Who are Jay Hill’s parents?

Jay was influenced both on and off the field by the mindset of responsibility and faith that Ferrell and Venda Hill instilled in their kids. Ferrell’s involvement in the military, teaching at a seminary, and serving as a stake patriarch all showed a life committed to family and duty. Jay Hill says his father instilled in him values such as humility, responsibility, and compassion that extended far beyond athletics.

“My dad has always had this great belief in me, and he has passed that along,” Jay said. From protecting his son in accidents to mentoring young athletes, Ferrell’s influence has been foundational in Hill’s life and coaching philosophy. Together, Ferrell and Venda modeled balance tempered with love.

Jay Hill’s net worth and salary

Jay Hill’s career has been as financially strategic as it has been successful. By 2021, his guaranteed basic compensation at Weber State was $191,475 plus a $175,000 bonus, or about $366,475 each year. There was a significant pay boost when he moved to BYU as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator; reports put his annual compensation at almost $1 million.

Beyond just numbers, Hill’s contracts demonstrate his development from a devoted assistant to a reputable leader who can transform defenses across multiple college football levels.

Jay Hill and Kyle Whittingham’s relationship

Jay Hill and Kyle Whittingham share a bond built on loyalty and football excellence. In 2005, Hill became a member of Whittingham’s Utah staff, and the two developed a solid partnership. Hill’s development under Whittingham’s guidance influenced his coaching attitude, and Whittingham trusted Hill with important defensive duties. Sitake remarked, “They’ve always been communicating,” emphasizing how Whittingham and Hill remained in touch even after Hill moved through programs.

Their relationship is rooted in friendship, not just professional convenience. This foundation of respect and mentorship continued when Hill moved to BYU, showing how close relationships among coaches can impact whole programs as well as individual careers.