Who Is Jayden Gibson? Why the South Carolina WR Was Charged With Battery and Domestic Violence

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina picked up its first 2026 transfer portal commitment in the form of former OU WR Jayden Gibson. The player visited Columbia on January 3 and finally sealed his commitment within days.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, weeks after the commitment, reports emerged about Jayden Gibson’s involvement in a domestic violence charge in 2025. Here’s everything we know about the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jayden Gibson?

Gibson played high school football at West Orange High School in Florida. As a four-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, he attracted interest from every major Power 4 program. However, when he jotted down his final commitment trajectory, Oklahoma stood on top.

“I feel like OU has a great coaching staff coming as well as great players already there and great ones committed,” Gibson detailed. “It felt like home, honestly. The city of Norman is pretty cool, not too much, but not too little either, you know.” Gibson had a longtime bond with OU coaches, including Brent Venables, and his OU career trajectory seemed promising.

As a freshman in the 2022 season, Gibson redshirted, notching just 12 yards. His best season with OU came in 2023, when he managed 375 receiving yards at an impressive average of 26.8 yards per reception. Sadly, 2023 would be the last time the WR would see the OU field. He suffered a patellar tendon injury a month before the start of the 2024 season, sidelining him for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning in the 2025 season, Gibson again suffered a knee injury in the spring and was slated to miss the 2025 season. In an abrupt move, in October 2025, Brent Venables announced that the program was parting ways with Gibson without any explanation. Many thought it was due to his injury issues. But now, the State’s Jordan Kaye has reported what went on in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why was the South Carolina WR charged with battery and domestic violence?

Jordan Kaye obtained reports from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, which showed that Gibson was arrested and charged with a battery/domestic violence charge in May 2025. The former OU receiver was arrested after police said they found “evidence of fresh injuries” on his girlfriend. The report states that Gibson’s girlfriend had scratches and bruises on her body, and she accused Gibson of grabbing, pushing, and choking her after an argument broke out between the two.

“He was grabbing her right arm with such force that it caused a small bruise on her right bicep and right lower arm,” the police report detailed. “When they were on the balcony, he pushed her against the door and wall, causing a scratch on her right shoulder, right lower back, left tricep, and right outer knee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police report also mentioned that both Gibson and his girlfriend, who remains unnamed, were under the influence of “drugs/alcohol” and lists Gibson as the “primary aggressor.” The couple was on a vacation to Las Vegas, where the police arrived at around 11:50 a.m. on May 18, 2025. Notably, the couple stayed at an Airbnb, and the house owner called 911 after the alleged scuffle.

Many linked Oklahoma’s decision to his domestic violence mishap. However, the WR has made it clear that OU parted ways because of his persistent injuries. “The ONLY reason OU and I parted ways was because of injuries,” Gibson said. “Anything else being spread is false information from people who don’t know any details, just what they see on (their) phones.”

South Carolina, too, in a statement, said that they knew about Gibson’s detour with the law and only took him in after conducting a “thorough vetting process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Gibson had agreed to a plea deal in September 2025. As part of it, the 6’5″ and 186 lbs WR is attending 26 domestic violence education classes and has paid $460 in fines and fees. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2026, at which point Gibson’s charges will be dismissed if the court’s requirements are met.