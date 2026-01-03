Who Is Jernaro Gilford’s Family? Meet New Michigan CB Coach’s Wife & Children

Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan landed yet another BYU coach on their staff, following DC Jay Hill. The Wolverines hired BYU’s Jernaro Gilford as the new cornerback coach, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. He has been coaching at BYU since 2016 and helped the Cougars rank 10th nationally in passes intercepted this season, with a total of 16. In 2024, his BYU defense recorded the most interceptions by any team in the country, with 12 different players having at least one.

The growth of Jernaro Gilford only creates curiosity about the people behind his back. Let’s explore more about Gilford’s family, who were the biggest cheerleaders in his journey.

Who is Jernaro Gilford’s wife?

Brittany Gilford is the wife of Jernaro Gilford. She owns a local business called ‘Pudding N Pillows,’ through which she sells banana pudding at home games, as well as a handful of local eateries. Brittany plays an important role in Jernaro’s success, as BYU HC Kalani Sitake even appreciated her for having his back.

“I use anything I can to keep my guys around,” said Kalani Sitake when Jernaro was promoted as Defensive Passing Coordinator in September 2025. “I am really thankful for him, for his wife, Brittany, and for the kids who want to be here and be part of this program. It’s an honor for me to be his friend and to be working with him.”

Does Jernaro Gilford have children?

Yes, Jernaro and Brittany have two children together, a son named Jernaro Jr., and a daughter named Jru. His son is a rising standout defensive back, just like his father, and currently plays for Skyridge High. There, he had 19 tackles in nine games as a sophomore before earning offers from Utah, UNLV, San Diego State, Hawaii, and even from his dad’s former program, BYU. However, Jernaro wasn’t the one behind the offer. It came from the former DC Jay Hill with Sitake’s blessing.

