Who Is Joey McGuire’s Wife? Everything to Know About Debbie McGuire

Joey McGuire has achieved many things in his career as head coach, but the transformation that he has brought to Texas Tech is just mind-blowing. In the 2024 season, McGuire led the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record overall, including a 6-3 run in the Big 12. That’s just not solid; it’s historic. Well, Texas Tech posted three straight winning conference seasons for the first time since joining the Big 12. That’s not it. They also qualified for the Liberty Bowl, putting up a good fight against Arkansas in a high-scoring 39-26 game.

Keeping the records aside, McGuire’s coaching technique is something that has attracted a huge fan base. Mid-season, he didn’t hesitate to make changes, firing his defensive coordinator and hiring Shiel Wood to get things back on track. The gamble paid off. The team knocked off Iowa State in a one-point thriller and showed serious courage down the stretch. Currently, Texas Tech is one of the top transfer classes in the country and has a team that plays with its heart. The way McGuire is building Texas Tech, it’s surely a problem for the rest of the Big 12.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Joey McGuire’s current relationship status?

Texas Tech’s head coach, Joey McGuire, is happily married. No rumors, no drama, just a long-term marriage that’s still going strong. Joey and his wife, Debbie, have been married for nearly three decades. If you follow the Red Raiders’ games closely, you already know Debbie is often present during the games, cheering for the team. She’s even by his side during events and fundraisers.

AD

Who is Joey McGuire’s wife, Debbie McGuire?

Debbie McGuire is the real deal. She’s more than just the woman in the stands or the face at donor events. Debbie has been with Joey since the early days, back when he was still figuring things out as a young coach at Crowley High. She’s supported him through every move, from high school state championships to Big 12 battles.

These days, she’s just as active off the field. Debbie and Joey co-chair the Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving in Lubbock and often help with hospital visits and charity drives. She helps organize fan events like the “Women Behind the Brand” clinic every August, bringing together Red Raider fans and families. Debbie brings warmth, leadership, and a kind of grounded energy that’s impossible to fake.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When did Joey McGuire meet Debbie McGuire?

Joey met Debbie back in the mid-90s while he was a student at UT Arlington. At the time, he had plans of his own, but meeting Debbie changed everything. He’s even joked that if he hadn’t met her, he probably would’ve attended Texas Tech as a student. Their relationship has been the backbone of his personal and professional journey ever since.

The duo got married not long after Joey got into coaching, and she’s stuck by him through every win, loss, and career leap, from Cedar Hill to Baylor, and now to Lubbock.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do Joey McGuire and Debbie McGuire have kids?

Yes, they have two kids, and both are thriving in their personal lives. Their daughter Raegan is a fashion designer in New York City, working for the eco-conscious label AMUR. Meanwhile, their son Garret is just as football-obsessed as his dad. He played quarterback at Baylor before jumping into coaching and now works on Joey’s staff at Texas Tech. Having your son on your coaching staff? That’s next-level family bonding.

And of course, the McGuire family is incomplete without Charlie Dog, their loyal Blue Lacy. If you follow Joey’s interviews or social media, you’ve probably seen Charlie pop up. He’s basically the team mascot at this point.