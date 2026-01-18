Who Is John Ruiz? Meet Billion-Dollar Miami “NIL King” Partying With Cam Ward Before the Natty

A big part of Miami’s success this season comes down to the money they’ve put into their roster. The Hurricanes’ 2025 “payroll” through NIL deals reportedly hit around $30 million, putting them among the top-spending programs in college football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They’ve locked in major deals for key players, especially transfer QB Carson Beck, who signed an NIL deal worth over $4 million, including incentives. Beck’s estimated $4.3 million NIL value was one of the highest in the country at the start of the season.

A lot of the credit goes to Miami’s NIL king, John Ruiz, whose companies have offered deals to more than 100 athletes. With the Canes on the verge of breaking a 25-year gap as a national championship contender, and maybe even winners, it’s clear the financial muscle behind the program has played a huge role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is John Ruiz?

John Ruiz is back, and he’s back with a bang. The Miami NIL King just announced a pre-game party for all the Miami football players, including Titans QB Cam Ward. And it’s not a small gathering, around 1,000 players are invited. For Ruiz, though, this is just another day at the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s a well-known Miami lawyer and entrepreneur, but even bigger, he’s a “mega-booster” for the University of Miami athletics. Ruiz made waves nationally as one of the pioneers of the NIL era in college sports, committing over $20 million in deals to more than 100 UM athletes since 2021 through his companies. This party? Just another example of his flair for going big.

ADVERTISEMENT