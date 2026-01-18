brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Who Is John Ruiz? Meet Billion-Dollar Miami “NIL King” Partying With Cam Ward Before the Natty

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 18, 2026 | 9:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Who Is John Ruiz? Meet Billion-Dollar Miami “NIL King” Partying With Cam Ward Before the Natty

BySoham Ghosh

Jan 18, 2026 | 9:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

A big part of Miami’s success this season comes down to the money they’ve put into their roster. The Hurricanes’ 2025 “payroll” through NIL deals reportedly hit around $30 million, putting them among the top-spending programs in college football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They’ve locked in major deals for key players, especially transfer QB Carson Beck, who signed an NIL deal worth over $4 million, including incentives. Beck’s estimated $4.3 million NIL value was one of the highest in the country at the start of the season.

A lot of the credit goes to Miami’s NIL king, John Ruiz, whose companies have offered deals to more than 100 athletes. With the Canes on the verge of breaking a 25-year gap as a national championship contender, and maybe even winners, it’s clear the financial muscle behind the program has played a huge role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is John Ruiz?

John Ruiz is back, and he’s back with a bang. The Miami NIL King just announced a pre-game party for all the Miami football players, including Titans QB Cam Ward. And it’s not a small gathering, around 1,000 players are invited. For Ruiz, though, this is just another day at the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s a well-known Miami lawyer and entrepreneur, but even bigger, he’s a “mega-booster” for the University of Miami athletics. Ruiz made waves nationally as one of the pioneers of the NIL era in college sports, committing over $20 million in deals to more than 100 UM athletes since 2021 through his companies. This party? Just another example of his flair for going big.

Top Stories

Sean Payton Confirms Bo Nix’s Season Is Over, Announces Immediate Update on Broncos QB’s Horrific Injury

Sean McDermott Erupts Against Refs’ Controversial Decision After Josh Allen Breaks Silence on Brandin Cooks Incident

Calls Mount Against Tony Romo for Josh Allen Error on Live CBS Telecast During Bills vs Broncos

Caleb Williams Puts Locker Room on Notice After Rams Publicly Announce Bears QB’s Weakness

Sean Payton Calls Out NFL Refs’ Mistake After Strong Statement on Controversial Incident in Bills vs Broncos

Reactions Pour In as Jordan Spieth’s Strange On-Course Moves Catch Fans Off Guard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved