Who Was Jon Sumrall’s Father? Meet George Sumrall, Former U.S. Department of Defense Official Behind Florida HC’s Upbringing

2025 has been a colossal year for Jon Sumrall. Not only has he made program history for Tulane, but he’s also now a D1 football head coach. Unfortunately, right before one of the biggest games in his career, Sumrall was dealt a devastating blow. His father, George Sumrall, sadly passed away on December 19.

Sumrall announced the sad news on X two days before he was to coach Tulane in the playoff game against Ole Miss. Per his emotional tribute to his father, George had turned up to support his son and Tulane in the American Championship game. He was also present at Jon’s formal introduction in Florida. The late Sumrall formerly worked for the Department of Defense.

“He was always there for me and I know he still will be watching!”

This is a developing story.