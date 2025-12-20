Who Is Jordon Davison? College Football Player Background, Family, Net Worth & More

If you don’t protect the ball, you are no good to the team. These words might form a constant hum for Coach Sam Popper. But for running back Jordon Davison, it’s his mantra- one that he swears by. Straight out of the football powerhouse at Mater Dei, the 6’0, 236-pound speedster is leading the RB room behind Noah Whittington. The veteran may lead in total yards, but Davison has already got twice as many touchdowns as Noah.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What stands out even more is that Davison is a true freshman. But those long strides helped Oregon squeeze its way into the playoffs. Now, head coach Dan Lanning couldn’t be prouder of the decision he took last year.

“The most impressive thing about Jordan is how much he’s able to handle,” Dan Lanning stated, praising the RB. “When the call comes in, he’s doing his job. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chipping in 13 touchdowns so far, Jordon Davison is writing his Oregon legacy.

Who is Jordon Davison, and what position does he play?

Jordon Davison is a prized running back on QB Dante Moore’s offense. As a key part of the Oregon Ducks, the freshman running back has racked up 13 touchdowns in 535 yards. Averaging 6.1 yards per carry, he has helped Oregon remain a dominating program in the Big 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming off as an elite four-star prospect, Jordon Davison boasts a stacked high school resume. While playing for the Monarchs, he recorded around 3,500 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns, earning numerous honors. As a three-year starter, he led his team to the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship. Not only that, but the Monarchs also clinched a spot in the Open Division Championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Football (@b1gfootball) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With his impact clearly visible on the nation’s top high school football team, several programs reached out to him. While the SEC trenches tempted him with competitive development in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and other schools. On the other hand, blue-bloods such as Michigan, Ohio State, and USC also expressed their interest.

Despite having a family-like relationship with Georgia’s connection coordinator, David Hill, Dan Lanning was finally able to win him over and bring him to Eugene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordon Davison’s College Football Career and Achievements

When Jordon Davison committed to the Ducks, he just knew Eugene was the place to launch his college football journey. Ducks’ constant recruitment only added to the appeal. Former Ducks running back Royce Freeman set the record with 18 rushing touchdowns in his true freshman season, but Davison is close behind with 13. And undoubtedly, neither Dan Lanning nor Davison has since looked back on their decision.

Finding a freshman elite runner in Jordon Davison, Lanning has never found a chance to be disappointed.

“He’s a really, really smart player,” Lanning shared. We have a lot of different plays for him to be able to execute those plays at a really high level. He’s doing what he’s asked to do, and that’s difficult when you have as much volume as we have, and then to play it the way he plays it. He’s a very unselfish player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And Davison backed his merit, racking up impressive stats. Against the Wisconsin Badgers, he sustained a 99-yard drive, and Eugene couldn’t get enough of it. Describing that outcome as “it’s just about mentality”, the true freshman took home the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

“We was prepared for it,” said Davison on his performance. “We expected it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Jordon Davison from? Family and Early Life.

Hailing from Santa Ana, California, Jordan Davis comes from a family steeped in gridiron. His uncle, Jerone Davison, played running back for Arizona State before spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders. Having that inspiration running in his family, Davison knows the grind.

“I do the extra,” he said, according to Dawg Nation. “I go to every extent. Even when I don’t want to do it. I wake up and push myself to do it because I know the success that is going to come from it; I want to be the best in everything. At all levels.”

And isn’t he holding true to that promise in his freshman season itself?

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jordon Davison’s net worth and endorsements?

Right now, there’s no explicit information on Jordon Davison’s net worth. Although he is an ambassador for the Ducks of a Feather community, a brand that collaborates with the Oregon athletics and designers. However, according to On3, Davison is listed among the top 30 student-athletes in the Oregon NIL 100 Club. Though his NIL is not listed, the Nike University, Oregon is known to splurge money on elite talent.

With the regular season wrapped up, Oregon is heading into the playoffs, preparing for James Madison. And Jordon Davison is expected to be an explosive part of that matchup.