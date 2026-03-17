Who Is Jordon Hudson Calling a Gold Digger And Why Is She Owning the Label?

Instead of dodging internet trolls, Jordon Hudson has apparently turned their favorite insult into her victory chant. The 24-year-old just captured a national cheerleading title and celebrated by tossing fake money, and chose to wear the internet’s “gold digger” label like it’s a badge of honor.

Is Jordon Hudson calling herself a gold digger?

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Fresh off a national championship win in Virginia Beach, Jordon Hudson didn’t keep things subtle. She posted a photo of herself kneeling, surrounded by confetti and fake cash, and dropped a caption that looks like an intentional message to her critics.

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“📣📣📣📣📣 #GOLDDIGGER GOT #PAID 🤑🤑🤑🤭🤭#IDigGoldMedals #GRANDioseCHAMPS #TroubleCubStrikesAgain,” she shared via Instagram on March 16.

Her squad, Cheer Extreme Raleigh Code Black, earned a full-paid bid to the 2026 Worlds. And Jordon Hudson made sure the celebration had layers. On the surface, it’s a victory post. Underneath, it’s a wink at everyone who’s been throwing labels her way.

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Why is Jordan Hudson labeled as a gold digger?

You don’t need to dig too deep here. The answer is sitting in plain sight, and it’s because of her relationship with 73-year-old Bill Belichick. The age gap of nearly 50 years has been the headline since day one. The couple reportedly met on a flight in 2021. Since then, it’s been a steady stream of public curiosity.

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From that awkward CBS Sunday Morning moment to behind-the-scenes reports and even whispers about restrictions around football facilities, this relationship has been under a microscope. And when Bill Belichick himself addressed it, he said Jordon Hudson handles “business things” in his life so he can focus on football.

The outside world didn’t move on, though, and the label stuck. But rather than issuing a defensive PR statement, Hudson chose to weaponise that criticism and turn it into a personal brand.

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What did Jordon Hudson’s cheerleading squad win, and what does “Gold Digger Got Paid” really mean?

There’s a real achievement behind the noise. Code Black earned a full-paid bid to the 2026 Worlds at the Cheer for Charity competition. In cheerleading, “full paid” means the big expenses, registration and entry, are covered. It’s a reward reserved for teams that deliver.

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Jordon Hudson’s been here before, too. She’s a former Division III national champion from Bridgewater State back in 2021. So when she says “got paid,” she’s not just talking about money, but she may be talking about results. And she’s making it clear she’s not just owning the label socially but trying to own it legally too.

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Has Jordon Hudson been trying to trademark the term “gold digger”?

This idea came to the surface in August 2025. Jordon Hudson reportedly filed a trademark for the phrase “Gold Digger,” aiming to use it for jewelry and keychains. The filing runs through a company she manages, tied to Massachusetts, where Bill Belichick built his Patriots dynasty and stacked over $200 million in earnings.

And it doesn’t stop there, as a full-on branding played out. Other phrases tied to Belichick’s world, “No Days Off,” “The Belichick Way,” even “Trail of Salty Tears,” are part of the mix.

And whether people like it or not, she’s smart in taking criticism and turning it into something tangible. Right now, attention is currency, and Jordon Hudson is cashing in on her terms. So the next time you see that “gold digger” label floating around her, understand that it’s not landing the way people think it is anymore.