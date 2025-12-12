brand-logo
Who Is Joseph Simon? Meet Sherrone Moore’s Attorney for the Paige Shiver Case

ByAkash D

Dec 12, 2025 | 2:10 PM EST

Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore following three criminal charges, including a felony third-degree home invasion and stalking in a domestic relationship, and breaking into the home of Paige Shiver, with whom he had a dating relationship. While the cases have been filed, Joseph Simon has been hired as the defense attorney for Moore. Let’s get a close look at Moore’s defense attorney.

Who is Joseph Simon?

Joseph A. Simon is the defense attorney of Sherrone Moore in the Paige Shiver case. He is a criminal defense attorney who handles misdemeanor and felony cases, from traffic offenses to homicide cases. He was spotted walking into the courtroom, where the Moores’ case is expected to take place. Though he did not confirm his representation for Moore, the sources reveal it’s a logical conclusion.

Simon’s Legal Experience and Notable Cases

He has 35+ years of experience and has vigorously defended thousands of cases throughout southeast Michigan with an established history of proven results. He’s one of the best lawyers in America and has earned numerous professional accolades, including the Lawyer of the Year five times (2013, 2015, 2023, 2024, 2025*).

(This is a developing story…)

