Who Is Kalen DeBoer’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Nicole DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer has succeeded at every level he has coached. Now at Alabama, he took on the impossible task of succeeding perhaps the greatest coach in the history of college football. In any other program, a 9-4 season would have been a success in the first year, but not at Tuscaloosa. Through it all, DeBoer continues to persist, with a mission to prove his naysayers wrong.

For the current Bama head coach, the success wouldn’t be possible without his wife, Nicole DeBoer. Let’s take a look at who Nicole DeBoer is and their 24-year love journey, which shaped Kalen into the person he is.

Who is Kalen DeBoer’s wife, Nicole DeBoer?

Nicole Tendler is the wife of Alabama’s HC Kalen DeBoer. Nicole was born in December 1978 to Terry and Lori Tendler in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She developed a strong passion for basketball from her childhood days. At the same time, she received a quality education from the reputable public schools in Sioux Falls.

Nicole attended Augustana University from 1997 to 2001 and was a part of the college basketball team. She participated in over 109 games and earned a degree in fitness management. Although her professional career didn’t extend further, becoming a dedicated homemaker, she has been the biggest supporter of Kalen DeBoer from the first time they met.

Kalen DeBoer and Nicole DeBoer’s relationship

Nicole and Kalen DeBoer have known each other since the summer of 2000, when Kalen served as the offensive coordinator for the Sioux Falls Cougars. Both fell in love almost immediately, which we can describe as ‘love at first sight.’ They were so advanced in their relationship that they proceeded with their wedding the following year.

Kalen DeBoer tied the knot with Nicole Tendler on December 29, 2001, at Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, with Reverend Don Lehmann presiding over the ceremony. Their wedding was celebrated and announced in the Daily Argus-Leader wedding column, marking the beginning of their journey together as husband and wife.

Kalen and Nicole have been together for the past 24 years, and they recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary, in between Alabama’s College Football Playoff preparations.

How many Children do Kalen and Nicole DeBoer have?

Mr. & Mrs. DeBoer are the proud parents of two daughters, Alexis DeBoer and Avery DeBoer. Alexis is the elder sibling, having previously excelled in softball at Bellevue High, and followed her dad’s footsteps to join the University of Washington.

She plays softball for the Huskies, where she was listed as the NFCA Freshman of the Year and honored as a Softball Freshman All-American, D1 Softball First Team Freshman All-American, and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She is now in her sophomore year.

While Alexis shines as a softball star for the Huskies, Avery, the younger one, plays volleyball for the Northbridge High School team. She also loves to ride horses, which was documented in ‘The Tides That Bind: Inside Alabama Football.’

Kalen’s love for her daughter and wife is unmatchable, as the Bama coach has himself expressed his love for his family. “It’s a pleasure, it’s a joy, a blessing to have two daughters as I have and a wife who’s so supportive of Nicole,” Kalen DeBoer said.

What does Nicole DeBoer do for a living?

There is not much information available on what Nicole DeBoer does for a living. However, she is likely to be a dedicated homemaker and mother to their two daughters. She’s been the unwavering support throughout Kalen’s coaching career.

Kalen often credits his wife for his success, describing her as his rock and a pillar of strength since the early days of their marriage. Despite her behind-the-scenes role, Nicole has been spotted at the sidelines supporting her husband during game day. She was the one who spilled Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama move, wearing a Crimson outfit, before DeBoer signed his contract.

What are Nicole DeBoer’s social media handles?

Nicole Tendler DeBoer is not the most active person on social media, but she occasionally appears. Her Instagram account, @nicoletendlerdeboer, has almost 1.5k followers, and she has only made one post on it, featuring her family, after Alexis played her PGF All-American game in 2023. However, she was tagged in multiple posts and has reacted to those on Instagram.

She is also active on X (formerly known as Twitter). Her X account is @deboer41 and has 317 followers. She has been on Twitter since 2012 but is only occasionally active. Most of her X activities consist of reposts of her daughter Alexis DeBoer’s achievements at the University of Washington Huskies.