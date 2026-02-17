Who Is KD Mosley? Family, Life & Career of JMU College Football Transfer Under Billy Napier

Weeks after the Florida Gators fired Billy Napier, the head coach landed the JMU job. He had impending departures of several tight ends to fill. Lacota Dippre and Josh Phifer transferred. Whereas, Logan Kyle graduated and lost eligibility. To fill that gap, Napier brought in a Howard tight end transfer, KD Mosely, to his camp. Little did he know that Mosley would get into an ugly run-in with the law.

According to Harrisonburg court records, JMU’s new tight end, KD Mosley, was arrested earlier in February. Napier’s Howard transfer was charged with assault and battery on February 7, along with another charge of possessing a fake ID. Since the incident has come to light, JMU is now conducting a thorough investigation into it.