Who Is Kenny Dillingham’s Wife? All About Briana Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham is busy working to keep the Sun Devils’ newfound momentum alive. But at home, it’s a different story. That’s a front being led by his loving wife and die-hard ASU fan, Briana Dillingham. Dillingham is youth personified in college football coaching, and his marriage is also still very fresh. But Briana has been in the picture for a long time now. She has been through all the ups and downs in Kenny’s life until now. Here’s a look at the First Lady of ASU football.

What Is Kenny Dillingham’s Current Relationship Status?



Kenny and Brianna are high-school sweethearts and have come a long, long way since then. When the HC won the Big 12 championship in his very first year in the job, amid the celebrations, he shared a long hug with Brianna, both knowing how much this moment meant for the two of them. Briana mostly keeps out of the high-paced environment, but turns up to support Kenny regularly at games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She, too, is an Arizona native and is now standing by her husband, who grew up a lifelong ASU fan. The couple can still have a fresh marriage, having just 6 years of marriage. However, they go back a long time. Meeting at high school, the couple has been with each other for more than 15 years now.

AD

Who Is Kenny Dillingham’s Wife, Briana Dillingham?



Briana Dillingham keeps a relatively low profile in the media, but is otherwise seen passionately cheering for ASU during game days. She has turned herself into an important figure for ASU football, with players having equal respect for their First Lady as their coach. She shared an emotional moment with star RB Cam Skattebo after the crowd thinned out. She has been a constant supporter of the Sun Devils, sharing her husband’s love for the team as well.

“I don’t even think he was an assistant yet, and he would talk to me about it. To have the opportunity to do it now is absolutely unreal,” Brianna said, around the time Kenny was named coach. The couple has now strengthened their roots in Arizona, now having their own little family while also being close to their parents. It’s come full circle already for Coach Dilllingham.

When Did Kenny Dillingham Meet Briana Dillingham?

Kenny and Briana met during their high school days, marking the start of a love story that was going to be it for them. They attended Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. However, it was only during college that their relationship began. They both attended ASU, where Briana was a varsity dancer.

Kenny’s football career was cut short in high school, as a career-ending injury stopped him from playing at just 17. However, he went back to coaching his high school team later on, becoming the offensive coordinator of that squad at just 21 years old. Kenny was later hired as a graduate assistant at ASU in 2014. That was the beginning of Dillingham’s long journey, and Brianna was right there with him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The couple got married in 2018, finally saying their ‘I do’s. Last year, Kenny Dillingham marked five years of forever with Briana. He also added the tags #SunDevils4LIFE, celebrating 15 total years of being with each other.

Do Kenny Dillingham and Briana Dillingham Have Kids?

Yes, Kenny Dillingham has one child with Briana. They share a son, Kent, who was born in 2021. Now, ASU game days often become a family affair, as baby Dillingham also makes an appearance in the field to watch his father do what he does best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kent made an appearance during the high-stakes Big 12 championship game, where he was also brought on the field as the Sun Devils emphatically celebrated their glorious win. The toddler might not have realized it, but his father scripted history in that game, while rejuvenating a whole program.

Briana and Kent may be far behind the sidelines, but Kenny knows that his little family will always be supporting him. As he lives out his dream of being ASU’s head coach, we sure will see more glimpses of the lovely First Lady and the young Dillingham on gamedays.