Who Is Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops’ Ex-Wife? Everything to Know About Chantel Stoops

Mark Stoops has been the steady hand guiding Kentucky football since 2013. The Ohio native has earned his stripes in the CFB world by building a tough and respected program in the heart of the SEC. Over the years, Stoops has become a familiar name on the sidelines, and not just for his coaching. As his personal life, including his longtime relationship with wife Chantel, has also sparked public curiosity. So….

What is Mark Stoops’s current relationship status?

To understand Mark Stoops’ current relationship status, you have to rewind to January 2021. After nearly 20 years together, Stoops and his wife Chantel made a heartfelt and unexpected announcement. They were ending their marriage. However, the couple released a joint statement asking for privacy, acknowledging how difficult the moment was for their family. “It is very difficult to make an announcement about something that is so personal for our family,” they shared. “We have a deep care and respect for each other and that will continue as our family moves forward.” Interestingly, the news made headlines, sparking speculation about how it might affect Stoops’ coaching career. But Stoops didn’t flinch.

The Kentucky HC stayed locked in and focused on the job. That same year, he guided the Wildcats to a 10–3 record and a Citrus Bowl win — one of the program’s best finishes in decades. So, his personal life may have changed, but his dedication to the game and his team never wavered. But…

Who is Mark Stoops’s ex-wife, Chantel?

Chantel Stoops is more than just the former First Lady of Kentucky football. She’s a powerhouse in her own right. As a proud Louisville native and Kentucky alum, Chantel blended business savvy with community spirit. She launched “Pink Boutique” in Lexington. A stylish clothing shop that quickly became a local favorite. But her boutique was more than just a fashion venture. It was a tribute to her roots and her love for Big Blue Nation. So, what did she do?

Beyond business, Chantel has long been a champion for children’s health. In 2016, she and Mark Stoops donated over $250 K to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. A powerful show of their commitment to giving back. Chantel also serves on the hospital’s board, helping shape initiatives that directly impact young lives. So, from philanthropy to entrepreneurship, she continues to make a difference long after the stadium lights fade. But how did her marriage with Mark unfold?

When did Mark meet Chantel?

Mark Stoops met Chantel in the late ’90s during his time as a DBs coach at Miami. But what started as a sideline connection soon blossomed into a lasting bond. The two tied the knot in 2002 and spent nearly 20 years building a life together. They raised two sons, while juggling the demands of football and family. Although their marriage came to an end in 2021, Mark didn’t miss a beat and continued coaching. He remained locked in on the field, leading with passion and purpose, despite his recent struggles. So, even through personal storms, his focus never wavered.

Do Mark and Chantel Stoops have kids?

Yes, Mark Stoops is a proud father of two sons, Will and Zack. While neither is currently involved in college football, the family’s gridiron legacy still runs strong. Because their cousin, Drake Stoops, has been making waves at Oklahoma. Well, Drake, the son of legendary coach Bob Stoops, has suited up as a WR for the Sooners since 2018. So, with sure hands and sharp routes, he’s carved out a name for himself in Norman. His success is proof that football greatness runs deep in the Stoops bloodline.

When did Mark and Chantel Stoops split?

Well, Mark and Chantel Stoops publicly announced their split on January 4, 2021, just days after Kentucky clinched a Gator Bowl victory. Though their nearly two-decade marriage came to an end, Mark hasn’t taken his foot off the gas. Now, as the 2025 season approaches, he’s still locked in, focused, driven, and all-in on building something special in Lexington.