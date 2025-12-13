Who is Kirby Moore? All About First-Time Head Coach’s College Football Past & Coaching History

Washington State didn’t waste any time in striking back fast. Just a week after Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State, the Cougars named Missouri’s offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as their new head coach. He steps in without head coaching experience, but brings a proven track record of shaping young kids, which is an added asset for the Cougars.

Meet Kirby Moore: Washington State’s Head Coach

At 35 years old, Kirby Moore brings in a fast-growing coaching resume. After completing his playing career, Moore transitioned directly into coaching and spent five years at Fresno State from 2017 to 2022. During that time, he helped them build a successful offense and served as OC under Jeff Tedford. Moore’s hard work finally paid off in 2022 when Fresno State won the Mountain West Championship.

Then he joined Missouri as offensive coordinator, where he helped the team for three seasons. The Tigers posted a 29-9 overall record, including an 11-win season in 2023, which ended with a Cotton Bowl victory, and then a 10-3 season the year before. Even this year, after finishing up with an 8-4 record, their offense was ranked first in the SEC in rushing and fourth in third-down efficiency.

And all of this when quarterback Beau Pribula missed a month with an ankle injury.

Kirby Moore’s Early Life and Background

Kirby Moore’s ties go way back to Washington, as he grew up in Prosser, Washington, and played high school football under his father, Tom Moore. Later, he played at Boise State as a receiver alongside his older brother Kellen Moore, who’s now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

His background gave him deep ties to the region as well as college football culture. Since childhood, football wasn’t just a hobby for Moore, it was a part of his life.

Where Did Kirby Moore Play College Football?

Moore played college football at Boise State University as a wide receiver from 2009 to 2012. There, he helped the Broncos to reach a 45-8 record with a 2009 WAC championship and a 2012 Mountain West co-championship. He also helped them to make four back-to-back bowl appearances. After a successful stint, he ended his career with 115 receptions for 1,137 yards with six touchdowns.

Moore graduated from Boise State with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2012 and received his master’s degree in intercollegiate athletic leadership from Washington in 2016. Now, let’s learn about his coaching history and achievements as a coach.

Kirby Moore’s Coaching History And Achievements as a Coach

Moore started his coaching career as a wide receiver coach at the College of Idaho in 2014. Then he served as a graduate assistant at the Washington Huskies from 2015 to 2016. Then he moved to Fresno State, where Moore was named in the 30 under 30 list of 247 Sports of college football’s rising stars in 2017. And he was also named Mountain West’s top recruiter in 2019 by 247Sports.

Then, under Kirby Moore’s guidance, five Bulldogs earned All-MWC honors; among them, three were named to the first team: quarterback. Jake Haener, wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, and running back Jordan Mims.

That success continued in Missouri, too. As Kirby Moore helped in the development of running back Cody Schrader and wide receiver Luther Burden III, both of them got AP All-America recognition in 2023.

Now, all this success led him to his job at Washington State.

How Did Kirby Moore Become Washington State’s Head Coach?

Kirby Moore’s experience makes him a perfect fit for Washington State’s head coach role. He has over 10 years of coaching experience, where he mentored quarterback Brady Cook, guiding his team to Goodyear Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP and 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl honors.

Even this year under Moore’s guidance, Missouri’s sophomore running back, Ahmed Hardy, became one of the top rushers in the nation. He is one of the finalists for the prestigious Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back.

That solid resume made his way to Washington State, and even interim Athletic Director Jon Haarlow couldn’t hold back his praise for him.

“Today is a great day for Cougar Football, and we are thrilled to welcome Kirby, his wife Kayla, and his children, Sutton, Cohen, and Crew, to the Cougar Family,” Haarlow said. “Kirby Moore is regarded as one of the top young coaches in college football with proven success throughout multiple levels of his coaching career. He has an innovative offensive mind and a team-oriented approach that will resonate with and elevate our student-athletes.

Now, let’s dive into his net worth.

What is Kirby Moore’s Net Worth in 2025?

Though Kirby Moore’s net worth is not publicly known, he reportedly signed a three-year deal with Missouri with a base salary of $850,000, which was set to rise. To $875,000 in year two and $900,000 in year three. With that he was also set to earn $165,000 in incentives with academic and athletic achievements.

Now, Moore has finalized a deal with Washington State, and negotiations are going on as per The Athletic’s report. But the amount is still not known.

Now, with expectations on the line, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for them.