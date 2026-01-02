Who Is Kirby Smart’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Mary Beth Lycett

Kirby Smart has established himself as one of college football’s most successful head coaches, guiding Georgia to multiple national championships. While much of the focus remains on his achievements on the field, his wife, Mary Beth Lycett, has played a central role away from the spotlight. Let’s take a look at that front.

Who is Kirby Smart’s wife, Mary Beth Lycett?

Mary Beth Lycett, born on December 23, 1975, in Montgomery, Alabama, has her roots in Morrow, Georgia. She grew up in a small town and shone at Morrow High School, earning the title of Miss Georgia Basketball in 1999 for her exceptional play. Thereafter, Lycett took her talents to the University of Georgia and played basketball from 1999 to 2003.

Imago Mary Beth Lycett

During her time at UGA, Mary Beth Lycett played under coach Andy Landers and started 41 out of 51 games for the Lady Bulldogs basketball team in her final two seasons. Kirby Smart’s wife was ranked among the program’s top three-point shooters. Later, she graduated with a degree in finance, blending athletic prowess with an academic drive.

Kirby Smart and Mary Beth Lycett’s relationship

The love story of Kirby Smart and Mary Beth Lycett unfolds like a classic sports romance, sparked not on overlapping college fields but in the UGA athletic department offices. In 2005, Smart, interviewing for the Bulldogs’ running backs coach role under Mark Richt, called Mary Beth, then in the business office, to arrange his travel, little knowing that she’d coordinate the team’s trips soon after. The couple began dating the same year amid football’s whirlwind and finally tied the knot in 2006 at St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Public glimpses of them together are rare, since Mary Beth Lycett shuns the spotlight, but family moments surface through the Kirby Smart Family Foundation, where she wrote, “Kirby and I have been so blessed. The University of Georgia has blessed us so much, so we’re just thankful to have this opportunity to give back.” Social media echoes occasional warmth, with Kirby Smart posting family cheers during game days, highlighting their enduring partnership through titles and trials.

Kirby Smart and Mary Beth Lycett have had to go through difficult phases in their lives, too. Over a month ago, the Bulldogs’ coach was rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency at home. A lot of rumors surfaced on social media about his condition, but fortunately, Lycett would later break the silence regarding the medical emergency and shared some good news.

Imago Kirby Smart and Mary Beth Lycett

“My husband is one of the toughest people I know, but seeing him like that – scared, pale, and trying to smile for us broke me. We’re lucky we got him help in time. Please keep praying for him and for my kids, who haven’t left his side for a second,” Lycett stated. Well, now that Smart’s wife had mentioned their children, let’s get to know them better.

How many children do Kirby and Mary Beth have?

Kirby Smart and Mary Beth Lycett have three children together. They have a tight-knit family amid Athens’ football frenzy. The twins, Julia and Weston, arrived in 2007 (or 2008, according to certain sources), bringing double joy early in their marriage. The couple’s youngest son, Andrew, followed in 2012, often spotted high-fiving the Bulldogs’ players pre-game.

Kirby Smart and Mary Beth Lycett’s children embody the family’s team spirit. They prioritize normalcy, which includes school and activities, despite the spotlight they share. In fact, the family has chosen to ignore the life of luxury and still live in a remodeled 1920s cottage near the campus. Amid all the details about Lycett, some may wonder what her current occupation is. Well, let’s find out.

What does Mary Beth Lycett do for a living?

There isn’t much information when it comes to Mary Beth Lycett and her current profession. Her mantra has always been about maintaining a low profile and private life and is focused on her family and support roles. As of now, Kirby Smart’s wife directs the Kirby Smart Family Foundation, aiding needy children and families in Athens, channeling her energy into philanthropy rather than personal spotlight. Rumors of past sportscasting exist but lack confirmation; her true job remains bolstering Kirby’s dynasty quietly.

What are Mary Beth Lycett’s social media handles?

There are many popular figures, both in sports and in entertainment, who do not maintain much digital presence. Mary Beth Lycett is one of those people who do not maintain any prominent personal social media handles, opting for privacy amid her husband’s fame. However, she does have an Instagram account with more than a thousand followers.

The family maintains its public presence primarily through the Kirby Smart Family Foundation, which shares updates on its mission rather than individual family profiles. While Kirby Smart occasionally offers glimpses into family life on social media, Mary Beth Smart keeps a low public profile, allowing the foundation’s charitable work to take precedence over personal visibility.