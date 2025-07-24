Who Is Kirk Ferentz’s Wife? Everything to Know About Mary Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz may be the longest-tenured head coach in the history of Iowa football, but the most powerful force behind the Hawkeyes might be the woman who’s stood beside him for over four decades. Kirk Ferentz’s wife calls the shots behind the scenes with a playbook full of grit, heart, and a quiet determination that’s raised millions. And if you think the 26th-year HC is building strong programs, Mary Ferentz is building legacies.

What Is Kirk Ferentz’s Current Relationship Status?

Kirk Ferentz, who was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, is happily married to Mary Ferentz. The pair has been married for 44 years and currently lives in Iowa City, Iowa. Being married to a Power 5 HC isn’t just about tailgates and trophies. It’s late nights, long days, and full calendars. But Mary isn’t along just for the ride. She was already preparing to write her own playbook.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who Is Kirk Ferentz’s Wife, Mary Ferentz?

Mary Ferentz never sought the spotlight. She refers to herself as a homemaker, volunteer, and philanthropist. But that modest self-title barely scratches the surface. She’s the co-founder of the Iowa Ladies Football Academy (LFA), a wildly successful fundraiser that brought in over $2.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. It started with a simple question, “What can we do?” and turned it into a decade-long movement. Because when she asks a question, she’s already halfway to the answer.

“Women make up a huge percentage of the fan base,” Mary once told the Des Moines Register 15 years ago. “We often get overlooked, so we decided we’d try this Ladies Football Academy. Sounded like a good idea.” It turned out more than good. It was game-changing. Through the academy and her tireless advocacy, she helped put Iowa’s Children’s Hospital on the national map. And that view overlooking Kinnick Stadium is a vision she helped fund into reality.

After the final camp in 2022, she walked away with $1.5 million raised and the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award to show for it. But her work didn’t stop there. She also made her mark as Kirk Ferentz’s wife. The couple together launched the Ferentz Family Pediatric Research and Education Endowment Fund back in 2007, pouring even more into Iowa’s future. She served on the UI Hospitals & Clinics’ medical center council and helped lead Iowa First: The Campaign for Breakthrough Medicine. So you see, while her husband calls plays on Saturdays, she’s been calling miracles every other day of the week.

When Did Kirk Ferentz Meet Mary Ferentz?

Long before Kirk Ferentz became the elder statesman of college football, he met Mary, who would become the glue behind Iowa’s first family. The pair tied the knot in 1980, back when Kirk was still grinding out early coaching gigs. And the funny part is that Mary admits that even after four decades, football still keeps her guessing.

“People say you’re married to a coach, I must know everything,” she joked in 2022. “I really don’t… In 42 years of marriage, I’ve asked my husband many times, ‘Seriously, what do you do all this time over there?’” But after years of sideline support, she’s gained a deep understanding of the grind and a front-row seat to what it takes to lead a Big Ten powerhouse. She might not draw up plays, but she knows exactly what a winning culture looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do Kirk Ferentz and Mary Ferentz Have Kids?

Despite all her philanthropic firepower, Kirk Ferentz’s wife’s proudest role is much more personal. And that’s being a mom and now a grandma. The Ferentz family tree is strong with five children – Brian, Steven, James, Kelly, and Joanne. “Watching my children become loving parents is the ultimate source of pride and feeling that I did something right,” she said, her tone full of pride for her family. “The first people I turn to, and my favorite people to be with.”

The couple raised their family in Iowa City, left for a bit, but returned in 1999 when Kirk came back as HC. And it’s been home ever since. “We have great friends here and our first four children were born here,” Mary once said. “So even though we spent nine years away, Iowa City has always been a special place to us.” Family over everything. That’s the Ferentz code.

As for advice to women stepping into similar shoes? Kirk Ferentz’s wife keeps it simple, saying, “The best advice I can give other women is to provide friendship and encouragement to each other. We are better when we work together.” And that’s a life philosophy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, who is Kirk Ferentz’s wife? She’s the heart of Hawkeye Nation. She’s the reason Iowa’s most vulnerable patients have a fighting chance. And she’s the kind of quiet leader who proves that the strongest legacies aren’t always measured in wins, but in impact.

While Kirk builds champions on the field, Mary Ferentz builds them everywhere else.