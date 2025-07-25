Who Is Lance Leipold’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kelly Leipold

Lance Leipold’s 2024 season at Kansas was a rollercoaster for the Jayhawk fanbase. Following a historic 2023 season that featured a bowl victory and a top-25 ranking, the sky was the limit as far as expectations went in 2024. But the Jayhawks struggled to a 5–7 overall record, finishing 4–5 in the Big 12 and failing to achieve bowl eligibility for a program that had savored success with Leipold’s introduction.

Despite this, Leipold’s group did something special by being the first team with a losing record in the FBS to take down three consecutive ranked teams: #16 Iowa State, #7 BYU, and #17 Colorado, a reflection of his skill at getting his team to perform against all odds. Though late-season inconsistency and close losses hung over the fan base, Leipold’s integrity remained intact. CBS Sports and others still listed him as one of the nation’s best coaches, with robust FPI projections for 2025 anticipating a return to form. In the midst of all the frenzy, there is one continuity, and that is the bedrock Leipold has established at home, headed by his wife, Kelly Leipold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Lance Leipold’s current relationship status?

Lance Leipold has been married to Kelly Leipold for more than two decades. The couple has been in a stable relationship across various coaching destinations and life changes. There is no well-documented divorce drama, no divorce rumors, but only a strong marriage that’s often mentioned in profiles and introductions.

AD

At his May 2021 Kansas introductory press conference, Leipold was seen thanking Kelly, seated front row center, calling her the rock of the family and a prime mover behind his career choices. Their relationship is not for tabloids but one based on trust, longevity, and, like roots, a deep connection.

Who Is Lance Leipold’s Wife, Kelly Leipold?

Kelly Leipold, who hails from the Midwest, has opted for a private existence beyond media. She met Lance almost 25 years ago in Omaha when he was coaching at the University of Nebraska, and she happened to be there with a friend at a tavern where he approached her. She has since revealed that their first date was at an arena football game on Valentine’s Day, a romantically appropriate start for the two of them. As much as she does not seek public life, even her social media page is quietly set up under the handle Kelly Leipold, “Head coach of Team Leipold and mom of Lindsey and Landon.”

We have seen many press interviews where Lance has thanked his wife for making a number of key career choices, including the turning point to Kansas. Through his lens, she’s characterized as being wise, level-headed, and a partner who makes sure every family member is okay with moves, particularly when their son was in Buffalo and weighing high school changes. She’s the behind-the-scenes pillar of a high-stress public life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When did Lance Leipold and Kelly Leipold meet?

Kelly and Lance first encountered each other in Omaha, Nebraska, almost 25 years ago when Lance was a Nebraska–Omaha assistant coach. Kelly explained they made eye contact at a neighborhood tavern, Bourbon Street, and shortly thereafter went on their initial date, around Valentine’s Day, which resulted in a lifetime of companionship.

The couple got married about 22 years ago and, since then, have relocated together as a family throughout the Midwest to Buffalo, New York, and finally Kansas. Kelly has been a key part of every move, facilitating the family to adjust and taking care of stability even amidst major transitions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do Lance Leipold and Kelly Leipold have kids?

Lance and Kelly Leipold have two kids: a girl named Lindsey and a boy named Landon. Lindsey was a volleyball player at Stetson University and intends to pursue further graduate studies at Kansas University, getting her closer to home and closer to her parents. Meanwhile, Landon is in high school, playing wide receiver for Lawrence Free State High School. Moreover, there are times when Kelly has spoken at length in interviews about how much she wanted to return to their Midwest heritage as their kids were growing, establishing stability and community for both Lindsey and Landon.