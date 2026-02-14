Who Is Larry Black? All About New Michigan Football Coach’s Net Worth, Career Earnings, Family & More

When Michigan’s DL coach, Lou Esposito, left Ann Arbor to join the Baltimore Ravens, fans assumed the Wolverines would promote David Denham and keep things in-house. But as days passed, it became clear that now head coach Kyle Whittingham had something else in mind. On Saturday, that search landed in the SEC.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan is set to hire Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black. Black, who is just 36, brings a solid four years of experience from Nashville. Vanderbilt’s interior linemen totaled 13.5 of the team’s 31 sacks last season, with two tackles finishing second and fourth on the team in sacks. The Commodores also ranked 18th nationally in rush defense, which was two spots before Michigan.

Black was a former defensive tackle at Indiana from 2009 to 2013. Then briefly played for the Cincinnati Bengals before he was hit with a devastating leg injury. That cut his career short. Coaching became the next step. He started small at Carthage College, then moved into graduate assistant stops at Toledo and Notre Dame. Then he found his way back to Toledo as a full-time defensive line coach before finally landing at Vanderbilt in 2022.

Now, he heads to Ann Arbor to team up with edge coach Lewis Powell on a completely rebuilt Michigan defensive staff that will be coordinated by Jay Hill.

