Who is Le’Veon Moss? Meet Texas A&M’s Star Running Back and 2024 All-SEC Second Team Selection

Texas A&M and Mike Elko return in the 2025 season as one of the most interesting squads. The star of that team is QB Marcel Reed, who is preparing for more success in Elko’s 2nd season. Another star player who was an important reason behind the Aggies’ 8-5 result is RB Le’Veon Moss. The elite RB will prove crucial in the HC’s current campaign, especially since his season-ending injury last year deeply affected much of the Aggies’ momentum. Here’s a look at the journey of the RB so far.

Le’Veon Moss joined the Aggies in their 2022 season, coming in as a 4-star recruit from Louisiana. Then came his breakout season in 2023, where Moss led the team in rushing yards per game. His 484 rushing yards and 9 TDs were also the 2 -highest in the team. In 2024, he got a bigger role. Moss finished 2 in the conference and 17 nationally in yards per carry. His heroics in his limited season earned him the All-SEC Second Team honors.

This season, he will lead the RB room as a senior. Moss will be in charge of a room that lost no production from last year. Fans will hope for the Aggies RB to continue the unit’s prowess from last season, where they finished 2 in rushing attack in the SEC. As Mike Elko charts out a plan to break through the playoffs this season, he will look for Le’Veon Moss’ input to help Marcel Reed shine. On3’s J.D. PicKell had high hopes for the RB’s 2025 season. “Le’Veon Moss averaged a 1st down every 2 carries and hardly gets talked about,” he said in a July 9 episode of The Hard Count.

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field.

Now that OC Colin Klein has changed the offense to shape around Marcel Reed as the starting quarterback, Le’Veon Moss will be part of an interesting offense this season. After being a part of an elite squad, and among the top in the rushing stats of the season, the ceiling is extremely high for the RB. However, a recent run-in with the law will now tag along with his shining career so far, like a blemish.

Le’Veon Moss arrested overnight for disorderly conduct

College football has a dark association with crime, underneath all the glitz and glamour. Mike Elko now has a new problem to deal with ahead of the 2025 season in Le’Veon Moss. The RB was arrested overnight in College Station on July 13, around 1 am. He faces a charge of disorderly conduct involving threat or abuse. He was aggressively shouting and making threats at an unnamed man in public, “assuming a fighting posture.”

A police officer who came across the incident unfolding put Le’Veon Moss in handcuffs after he continued shouting at the man, despite interventions. Records also say that Moss was “speaking aggressively” with others who were trying to approach a woman linked with the RB’s group. He was released the next morning, after paying a personal bond of $300. Texas A&M is yet to announce a statement about the incident.

An incident like this, that too at the precipice of a pro career complicates things a little for Le’Veon Moss. He is a crucial element of Mike Elko’s 2025 campaign, and has to be at his full capacity to help the Aggies reach new heights in the season. How badly will this controversy impact Moss’ career?