Who Is Liane Smith? All About Brian Smith’s Ex-Wife After His Firing as a Coach Over an Affair

Ohio University’s former head coach Brian Smith saw his career take a dramatic turn after his “misconduct” showed him the exit door. Despite having an 8-4 season, his affair with a student and alcohol-related allegations ended his tenure with the Bobcats. The fallout extended beyond football as well, as Smith’s marriage also came to a close during the same period. Here’s a closer look at his personal life and everything to know about his ex-wife, Liane Smith.

Meet Liane Smith: Brian Smith’s ex-wife

Brian Smith married Liane Smith after meeting her while playing football at the University of Hawaii as a center and long snapper. After that, when Smith got his coaching job at Ohio University, Liane also became an integral part of the program. They honored her with a ceremonial “brick” for her role as the program’s “first lady,” recognizing her support and sacrifices for the team.

Both of them have a beautiful daughter, Chloe, whose personal life stays under wraps out of the public eye. But now that both are separated, she remains the only link between the two. Now, let’s dig into Liane Smith’s career background.

What does Liane Smith do for a living?

Even though Brian Smith’s career development and coaching moves remain very open in the public eye, his ex-wife Liane Smith’s career is not widely known. Outside of that, she is the one who constantly supported Smith through his coaching journey and stayed by his side.

And even Brian Smith admitted it when Liane received the “brick.”

“The brick is an important part of the culture and an important part of the core values,” Smith said. “It’s something that’s earned. One of the things I’m very appreciative, after our first year here, Coach Albin presented all the coaches’ wives with a brick. There’s one in our home; it’s hers and not mine. She earned it. I didn’t. At some point, I’ll earn mine, but I definitely appreciate him doing that and including the wives into the culture of the team. They do sacrifice a lot being a coach’s wife.”

Now, let’s know why, despite having such a solid bond, they separated.

When did Liane Smith and Brian Smith get married and divorced?

Liane and Brian Smith reportedly met when Brian was playing at the University of Hawai’i, where their love bloomed, and they ended up marrying each other. And everything turned fine until December 2025, when Liane filed for divorce. Amid recent developments, she “reportedly was unaware” of his activities, which later led to his firing.

Even Brian Smith’s attorney, Rex Elliott, confirmed the stance that his ex-wife didn’t accuse him of engaging in any extramarital affairs. And also confirmed that their divorce proceedings had already begun before he dated anyone. And they were separated earlier this year. So, what’s the real deal behind the separation?

Why did Liane Smith File for Divorce? What Is Publicly Known

Most media outlets state that Liane Smith filed for divorce in December 2025, but there’s no public evidence that confirms her reasons. Even though many reports indicate that extramarital affairs and his misconduct at Ohio University became the reason behind their separation. But the real reason behind it is still not known.

Why Was Brian Smith Fired as a coach?

Ohio University’s firing Brian Smith left everyone in awe, but the reason might send shockwaves. After the allegations of serious misconduct surfaced, he ended his tenure after just one season. The university first placed Smith on leave on December 1 and then formally terminated him for cause on December 18.

Now his relieving letter cited that Smith had an affair with an undergraduate student. And also had an allegation of public intoxication. At that time, Smith was under contract till the 2029 season and lost roughly $2.5 million in remaining salary as a result of being fired.

Now, his attorney, Rex Elliott, pushed back against the claims, saying Smith and his wife were already separated and were in the process of separation, which doesn’t bring any stance of extramarital affair, which can come under any misconduct. He even argued that Ohio University had no policy of explicitly prohibiting employees from dating students, which means both can do whatever they want with consent.

Now, coming to alcohol-related clinics, the university cited that Brian Smith appeared intoxicated at public events and consumed alcohol in his office. But Elliott countered that too, saying Smith never drank at any school events. And explained how coaches celebrate wins by having small bourbon toasts in the office, which is not an issue.