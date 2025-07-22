Who Is LSU Coach Brian Kelly’s Wife? Everything to Know About Paqui Kelly

There are plenty of stats that define Brian Kelly’s success since arriving in Baton Rouge in 2022. 29 wins, 11 losses, and 3 Bowl in just three seasons—but behind the polished podium speeches and Saturday night lights is a love story that’s seen its own share of adversity, missteps, and second chances. February 2023 had LSU fans refreshing Twitter for updates on a Baton Rouge TV report claiming Kelly had filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years.

WBRZ, the local ABC affiliate, went on air with the bombshell: Brian Kelly had officially filed, and physical separation was scheduled for that Thursday. The twist? All three of the Kelly children quickly jumped on social media, denying the claim. But things only got murkier. WBRZ then released the court documents listing not only Brian Kelly’s name, but the couple’s address and the full name of his wife, Francisca Craig Kelly—known as Paqui. Then, hours later, the story flipped again.

Reports emerged that the Kellys had reconciled, and Brian had filed to withdraw the divorce. From headlines to heartbreak and back again.

What is Brian Kelly’s current relationship status?

As of now, Brian Kelly and Paqui Kelly are together, weathering not just the wild SEC West but the occasional personal storm as well. They have three children together.

Who is Brian Kelly’s wife, Paqui Kelly?

Born Francisca Barbara Craig in February 1966, Paqui first worked in the financial aid office back in the ’90s, a detail that might seem minor until you consider the full arc of her journey. From those quiet admin days to standing beside a national-title-winning head coach, her story is one of staying power.

Before she became a coach’s wife in the national spotlight, Paqui carved her own path. A chemistry teacher by trade and a coach by passion, she mentored students on and off the court. Coaching volleyball and basketball with the same grit and emotional IQ that would later serve her in bigger, more personal battles. “I loved what I did,” Paqui once said, reflecting on her classroom days. “One of the toughest things I had to do when I was ill was to go into work and inform them that I couldn’t go to work anymore.”

That moment came in 2003, during what was supposed to be a routine mammogram. Doctors found small cysts—initially benign—but a lumpectomy revealed stage one breast cancer. While Brian Kelly led Grand Valley State to a Division II national championship, Paqui was enduring surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. But the fight wasn’t over.

In 2007, cancer returned—more aggressive, more invasive. This time, Paqui underwent a double mastectomy. “Just like that, the odds changed from a 96% likelihood that the cancer would not come back to those odds switching totally the other way,” she shared in a moving interview with Strong of Heart. She didn’t just survive; she transformed that struggle into fuel.

When did Brian Kelly meet Paqui Kelly?

The couple’s paths first crossed in the early ’90s at Grand Valley State University. Brian was climbing the CFB coaching ranks as an assistant. Paqui, meanwhile, was handling financial aid cases—perhaps helping future athletes without even knowing it.

Their relationship took root, and by 1994, they were married. Over time, the personal turned philanthropic. In 2008, they co-founded the Kelly Cares Foundation, an organization born out of their shared experiences—her health battles, his football platform—to support community wellness, health education, and early cancer detection initiatives. What began in a Michigan office turned into a national mission.

Do Brian Kelly and Paqui Kelly have kids?

They have three children—Patrick, Grace, and Kenzel—each of whom has played a role in publicly defending the integrity of their family during that February 2023 divorce report drama. Grace, in particular, has spoken openly about her mother’s quiet strength: “She never tried to show that weakness—or—that struggle—and, as a kid, she made it easier for me to understand in the sense that there are hard times and there are good times.” That perspective—resilience in the face of uncertainty—runs through every chapter of Paqui’s life.