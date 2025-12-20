Who Is Lucas Carneiro? Meet His Parents, Family Background, Early Life & Football Career

Lucas Carneiro’s journey to become one of the SEC’s most trusted legs began with a soccer ball, a strong right foot, and a mother who wouldn’t accept “no.” From a late-blooming kicker with just three scholarship offers to Ole Miss’ clutch weapon in pressure-packed SEC moments, Carneiro’s rise has been unconventional, and that’s exactly what makes his story stick.

Lucas Carneiro’s family background and upbringing

Lucas Carneiro was immersed in sports from a young age. Jackson and Maren Carneiro, his parents, encouraged him to try out a variety of games before settling on one too soon, since they valued diversity above specialization. Lucas’s first love was soccer, and he devoted years to developing his skills. College soccer seemed like the perfect fit for him, as he possessed both the touch and the vision.

But the Carneiro family’s long-term perspective was different. Despite Lucas’s early resistance to football, his parents particularly his mom, saw something different in his right leg. Maren had had enough of waiting by his sophomore year in high school. His destiny was subtly changed when she arrived with his cleats and shoved him in the direction of the football field.

“My parents always wanted me to play other sports growing up just to experience them,” Carneiro said. “My freshman year of high school, they really wanted me to kick for the football team, but I got myself out of that.

“But my sophomore year, my mom said, ‘Nope. Nope. Not again.’ She showed up at school with my cleats. I tried out, made the team and I haven’t looked back. By my senior year, I decided to give this football thing a try.”

Lucas never really looked back after trying it out.

Where is Lucas Carneiro from, and where did he go to High School?

Carneiro is from Cornelius, North Carolina, a place that wasn’t particularly well-known for college football recruiting. He played soccer and was a three-year varsity football letterwinner at Community School of Davidson. In his senior and junior years, he was notable enough to win the Player of the Year award.

Even with the recognition, recruitment momentum didn’t begin immediately. Carneiro acknowledges that soccer was his passion, which resulted in fewer camps and less attention as a football prospect.

“My mind was so set on soccer, I think I was just late to the game of recruiting — going to camps, getting in front of coaches,” he said. “But it’s worked out.”

That delay mattered. By the time football recruiting began, his options were limited, but the foundation was already in place. There was leg strength and skill. All he needed was a chance.

Lucas Carneiro’s career highlights and football journey

That chance came from Western Kentucky, one of only three programs to offer him a scholarship.

“Western Kentucky, Colorado and Arizona,” he recalled. “The last two were just too far away. I was thankful for Western Kentucky wanting me.

While others were hesitant, WKU gave him the keys, and Carneiro quickly paid off that belief. He became one of the nation’s reliable kickers over the course of two seasons, setting program records and making field goals at an 87.1% clip.

The defining moments piled up quickly. Game-winning kicks and fifty-yarders that felt routine. The 50-yard strike with three seconds remaining that advanced WKU to the 2024 Conference USA Championship Game was the greatest of all. Carneiro was unstoppable at the end of his Hilltopper career, winning Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year and making it to the semifinals of the Lou Groza Award.

Lucas Carneiro’s records and achievements



Carneiro had a perfect 41-for-41 on extra points and 18-for-19 on field goals in the 2024 season. What’s even more impressive? No other CUSA kicker has been 6-for-6 from over 50 yards in a single season since at least 1996.

“When I missed that first kick (at Kentucky), I was like ‘Dang it!’ But I knew it was time to forget about it and move on because I was going to be called on again and I couldn’t let the miss affect me.”

His accolades followed naturally. Multiple CUSA Special Teams Player of the Week awards, First-team All-Conference honors, and Academic recognitions. He was already in the national spotlight when he entered the transfer portal. Ole Miss landed one of the most proven legs in college football heading into SEC play.

Who are Lucas Carneiro’s parents?

His parents, Jackson and Maren Carneiro, had a profound impact on Lucas’ career. While Maren emerged as the silent mastermind behind one of Ole Miss’s most significant signings, Jackson offered consistent support to Lucas. Lucas’s life changed as a result of her encouragement that he must give football a legitimate chance once

Lucas doesn’t shy away from crediting them. He opened up about how their approach was about keeping doors open rather than imposing a way. What began as a hesitant audition developed into an ongoing NFL fantasy and SEC spotlight.