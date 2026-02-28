Who Is MaKenzie Carter? All We Need to Know About the Woman Sued by Johnny Manziel

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel finds himself in a tough spot after College Station resident MaKenzie Carter took to social media to post about their relationship, which wasn’t even real. But later, Manziel filed a defamation case against her, with Judge Jerrell Wise granting a temporary restraining order against her to protect him from any further problems.
The drama started when Carter started spreading misinformation and fabricated stories about Manziel across all social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
She was directly emailing his friends, family members, and business associates, telling them about their romantic relationship.
However, court papers say a different story. She spent hours posting false stories and even warned people around Manziel that she would take legal action if any of them “interfered” with their relationship.
Menziel’s lawyer, Aron Hutchins, explained why they had to take such a major step to secure his image.
“We’re saddened that we had to go down this route,” Hutchins said. “It was just the only option we had left, and it was unavoidable to protect Johnny and his friends and family and business associates and all that from continued messages all the time.”
This is a developing story….