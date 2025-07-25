Who Is Manny Diaz’s Wife? Everything to Know About Stephanie Cerow

Manny Diaz‘s 2024 season in Durham was a breath of fresh air for Duke football. In his first year as head coach of the Blue Devils, he turned skepticism into excitement, guiding Duke to a 9‑4 overall record and securing a spot in the Gator Bowl against Ole Miss. The team overcame sluggish beginnings to secure three victories, battled through the loss of their previous quarterback, Riley Leonard, and coaching changes, and created some moments that won’t be forgotten. The breathtaking, last-minute touchdown victory at Wake Forest, capped off by Maalik Murphy to Jordan Moore, will always be remembered by the fanbase.

That drive was the symbol of toughness for Diaz’s early years. It wasn’t simply the comeback victories or record-setting Maalik Murphy games, although his 26 passing touchdowns shattered Duke’s single-season record, or the defense finishing among the ACC leaders in sacks and tackles for loss. It was the revitalized vitality on campus, the faith in Diaz’s leadership, and the hope for more. Although they lost the Gator Bowl 52–20 to Ole Miss, Duke demonstrated late-season momentum and released SP+ and FPI projections expecting continued improvement in 2025.

What is Manny Diaz’s current relationship status?

Manny Diaz is married to Stephanie Cerow Diaz, his long-time wife. They’ve lived together from college to graduate school. But a winding journey of coaching has taken Manny from assistant gigs to head-coaching positions at Miami and Duke. There has been zero drama in their relationship, just steadfast backing, joint decisions, and a public partnership whenever Manny steps to the microphone.

She’s frequently name-dropped in passing on interviews, but Manny gives her credit as his sounding board, volunteer coordinator, and gatekeeper to the family in the midst of recruiting and game weeks. It’s not a relationship that’s about theatrics but about shared values, trust, and respect.

Who Is Manny Diaz’s Wife, Stephanie Cerow?

Stephanie Cerow Diaz hails from Melbourne, Florida. She and Manny were introduced to each other while in college. Manny was at Florida State, and Stephanie is a native of Florida. She is low-key herself, even though she is married to a well-known coach. Stephanie has always stayed under the radar and prioritized their family.

While not spotlight-ready herself, Stephanie is regularly referenced in anecdotes regarding football families who prioritize stability over notoriety. Moreover, she’s not tweeting or getting podcast interviews; she’s living, orchestrating family routines, school drop-offs, and home life while Manny reaps the football fame.

When Did Manny Diaz Meet Stephanie Cerow?

Manny Diaz and Stephanie Cerow started together in the mid-1990s when Manny went to Florida State University. Their relationship began much earlier than his coaching career path started. Interestingly, Stephanie and Manny were college classmates during his communications degree years at FSU.

Though exact dates are not made public, they’ve been married through Manny’s entire coaching career, from stints at Middle Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi State, Miami (FL), Penn State, and currently Duke. That makes Stephanie a constant in his life through nearly every definitive decision and football period of his career.

Do Manny Diaz and Stephanie Cerow have children?

Manny and Stephanie Cerow have three sons, Colin, Gavin, and Manny Diaz Jr. The couple juggle family life with the rigorous coaching schedule, but Manny frequently speaks of his boys in interviews with pride and appreciation. While the boys are barely publicized or photographed, Manny has called them his anchor point in the tough situations of life. They are quite close to each other.

Additionally, everyone who has watched and been a part of Manny’s football career understands how important family is to him. From shortening recruiting trips to putting dinner on Thanksgiving over football pressers, Stephanie and the children serve a crucial purpose in helping him remain grounded and focused. It always feels nice to come back home to your family after a tough day, and Manny is quite lucky to have their support in tough times.