Who is Marcus Freeman’s Son Vinny Freeman? Which College Does The Wrestler Go to?

Notre Dame Athletics moved quickly to shut down the noise. They firmly denied that any physical contact took place between head coach Marcus Freeman and a New Prairie High School wrestling coach. While the denial followed reports that a police complaint had been filed after an incident on Saturday at Mishawaka High School, the situation stemmed from a tense wrestling meet involving Vinny Freeman, Marcus Freeman’s son.

The incident followed Vinny’s loss to Hanover Central’s Israel Sinnott and allegedly escalated as the Freemans escorted him out of the gym. While a New Prairie assistant coach later filed a police report accusing Marcus Freeman of battery, no charges have been announced. But with that, Vinny became a headline far beyond the wrestling mat.

Who is Marcus Freeman’s son? Everything to know about Vinny Freeman

Physical play has always been part of who Vinny Freeman is. As a 197-pound standout at Penn High School, Vinny grew up around football but found his edge early through wrestling.

“I was too rough playing soccer,” he once joked, recalling how his mom put him into wrestling at age five.

That toughness never left, and it became his calling card.

However, the influence at home mattered just as much. Growing up as the son of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and Joanna Freeman gave him a front-row seat to discipline and sacrifice.

“My parents have always been my greatest influences,” said Vinny. “I get to watch and learn from a man who outworks everyone and wants to become better no matter what.”

That mindset translated on the field, where Vinny became a three-year starter, a defensive tone-setter, and a trusted leader with a high football IQ.

Penn head coach Pete Riordan summed it up simply, saying, “What he does, others follow.”

Interestingly, Wrestling told the same story.

Vinny Freeman compiled a dominant 104–17 record, highlighted by a third-place finish at the IHSAA state finals. Considering that stunning display, coaches praised his work ethic and leadership as much as his results.

“He is a culture setter,” said Penn wrestling coach Brad Harper.

The 17-year-old credits wrestling for his leverage and quickness in football and football for his power and explosion in wrestling. While the crossover made him better at both, it also helped him decide his future.

Ultimately, Vinny Freeman chose his own lane. With a 3.89 GPA and plans to study sports and business management, his focus extends past wins and medals.

Is he going to any college? Know about Vinny Freeman’s college, education, and more

It’s official: Vinny Freeman is Cornell-bound. The Penn High standout has committed to wrestle for the Cornell Big Red, trading high school mats for one of the most respected programs in the nation.

For Marcus and Joanna Freeman, it marks the payoff of years of sacrifice and belief—one of those rare parenting wins that’s felt more than explained. Vinny now steps into an Ivy League powerhouse. With that, he will join Cornell wrestling, one of the most prestigious in the country, with 44 Ivy League championships.

Vinny Freeman’s path to Cornell was months in the making. He announced his commitment in April 2025, then made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent that November.

In fact, major programs came calling, including Michigan, but Freeman stayed committed to his choice.

A true multi-sport standout, Vinny is a three-time state qualifier and captured a third-place finish at 175 pounds at the 2025 Indiana state tournament. Now, he’s wrapping up his senior year at Penn High School before trading blue and gold for Big Red.