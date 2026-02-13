Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Football

Who Is Maurice Crum Jr.? Meet Scott Symons’ Potential Replacement as He Leaves SMU Football for the Dallas Cowboys

Afreen Kabir

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 13, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST

HomeCollege Football

Who Is Maurice Crum Jr.? Meet Scott Symons’ Potential Replacement as He Leaves SMU Football for the Dallas Cowboys

Afreen Kabir

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 13, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The SMU Mustangs are losing defensive coordinator Scott Symons, who is taking a leap to the NFL. However, head coach Rhett Lashlee might not have to cast a wide net, thanks to the presence of a budding defensive assistant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Maurice Crum Jr., who is the Mustangs’ linebackers coach, is emerging as a top prospect to replace Symons as DC. He has more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience and has been with SMU since 2023. In 2024, he was named co-defensive coordinator for the team, which gives him an added advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crum Jr. had a short-lived pro career, playing for the now-defunct Sacramento Mountain Lions in the UFL. But before that, he made a name for himself as a player during his days at Notre Dame, where he was also captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Banner
NFL Banner
NFL Banner

This is a developing story.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT