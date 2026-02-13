Who Is Maurice Crum Jr.? Meet Scott Symons’ Potential Replacement as He Leaves SMU Football for the Dallas Cowboys

The SMU Mustangs are losing defensive coordinator Scott Symons, who is taking a leap to the NFL. However, head coach Rhett Lashlee might not have to cast a wide net, thanks to the presence of a budding defensive assistant.

Maurice Crum Jr., who is the Mustangs’ linebackers coach, is emerging as a top prospect to replace Symons as DC. He has more than a decade of collegiate coaching experience and has been with SMU since 2023. In 2024, he was named co-defensive coordinator for the team, which gives him an added advantage.

Crum Jr. had a short-lived pro career, playing for the now-defunct Sacramento Mountain Lions in the UFL. But before that, he made a name for himself as a player during his days at Notre Dame, where he was also captain.

This is a developing story.