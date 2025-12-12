Who Is Mia Sorety, the Model Who Says Sherrone Moore Contacted Her Amid Controversy

All hell broke loose at Ann Arbor after Michigan fired its head coach, Sherrone Moore, with cause for indulging in an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer. Since then, the story has taken multiple turns. After his firing, Moore was arrested in Saline, Michigan, after police responded to a 911 distress call.

Now, more accounts of the former Michigan head coach’s alleged inappropriate behavior are coming to light. OnlyFans model Mia Sorety also came up with fresh allegations.

Who is Mia Sorety?

Mia Sorety, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, alleged that the former Wolverines head coach “slid into” her DMs even after being married since 2015. “I wasn’t surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model,” Mia Sorety wrote on X, reacting to Moore’s firing.

Mia Sorety is a prominent fitness and OnlyFans content creator. Her content, particularly on Instagram, circles from promoting lingerie brands to fitness tips, also offering promotions and exclusive content for her OnlyFans page. The Texas-based model has a plethora of high-profile celebrities following her, including Snoop Dogg. But she also has a Michigan connection.

In several of her IG posts, the influencer can be seen wearing Michigan merchandise and promoting her content. We saw her wearing a Michigan white colored top last year, and making a steamy video for her fans. Moreover, on November 12, she attended a Michigan game at the Big House. The model also posted a selfie from the stands for her followers from the UM game.

The post has more than 10k likes, as her Michigan fandom is clearly visible in her caption. “Dude and I have one thing to say, bet. GO BLUE !” reads Sorety’s caption. Interestingly, just today, Sorety posted an IG story at the Big House, cheering for the team, wearing the white Michigan top. It’s entirely possible that her Michigan fandom looks to be self-proclaimed.

How did Sherrone Moore’s name enter the conversation?

According to reports, the investigation into Sherrone Moore’s alleged relationship with “a Michigan staffer” has been “percolating” for the last few weeks. Pete Thamel reported “uneasiness” within the Michigan staff. He also highlighted Moore’s behavioral changes as the head coach had been “acting strange.” The investigation, however, calmed down when Michigan faced Ohio State. But after the defeat, “credible evidence” mentioned by the University led to Sherrone Moore’s firing with cause.

Thamel described the firing move to be a rare case for Michigan, signaling more to the story than what was on the surface.

“It is rare that you get a statement like the one Michigan had, being as explicit as they are, saying it was an inappropriate relationship with a staff member that led to Sherrone Moore’s firing,” said Thamel.

Internet speculation later signaled the staffer to be Paige Shiver, who worked in operations and recruiting. However, the university hasn’t confirmed the name yet.

Soon after Moore’s firing, another event unfolded. The 39-year-old, after getting the news, was reported to be jailed overnight on suspicion of assault by the local police on December 11. Pittsfield police later released a statement where they responded to “investigate an alleged assault” at around 4.10 PM. Moore was detained and turned over for investigation on potential charges. But this was just the start of doomsday for the former Michigan head coach.

The $30 million head coach was accused of infidelity towards his wife, and Sorety tweeted quickly about Moore’s act of DMing her. After the IG influencer’s post, podcast host Justin Spiro also released a scathing statement on Moore, and Sorety again affirmed her stance. “Look at Cherrone Moore’s following list on Instagram.

The dude follows hundreds of college girls, only fan models, & female reporters/anchors. It’s crazy & obvious the dude is a cheater. [She is] one of the many women he had such exchanges with,” wrote Spiro on X.

Sorety replied to Spiro’s post, saying, “He absolutely was.” The allegations of Moore’s infidelity and sending alleged inappropriate DMs are still in the air.

Public reaction and social media buzz

According to a report by the NY Post, Moore also attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ star-studded Derby Bash in May 2018. The party was hosted at the Louisville Palace Hotel and had VIP rooms and a private concert by Diddy himself. The 39-year-old also posted about the party on social media, “Off to Ville for the weekend to enjoy the Kentucky Derby Festivities.” The whirlwind of unflattering events has now led to extreme public scrutiny for Moore.

The scrutiny has become even more intense, considering Moore presented himself as a family man on various occasions. “When Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has free time, he spends it with his family,” reads a picture posted by The Broyles Award. Notably, Moore has three daughters, Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie, and his wife, Kelli, has been constantly supporting him ever since their marriage in 2015.