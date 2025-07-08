Who is Michael Hawkins Jr. Dating? Latest on Oklahoma Freshman QB’s Relationship Status

Michael Hawkins Jr. might be the backup on paper, but he’s not backing down. The Oklahoma legacy stepped up as a true freshman, starting four games and flashing serious potential. His breakout moment came in a gutsy win at Auburn, where he ripped off a 48-yard TD run and launched a 60-yard bomb to set up the game-sealing score. Even in tough losses to Texas and South Carolina, Hawkins showed grit, and nearly led a comeback in the Armed Forces Bowl thriller against Navy.

So, Hawkins isn’t just a talent, he’s a competitor. On top of that, he earned the backup job early as an enrollee and never stopped pushing, even when Jackson Arnold had the spotlight. With Arnold now gone, Hawkins is right in the mix again, learning under John Mateer and ready if called upon. He grew up watching Oklahoma greatness — now he’s chasing it himself. And in Ben Arbuckle’s high-powered offense, Hawkins is one snap away from making noise in Norman. But while Michael Hawkins Jr.’s on-field performances have grabbed headlines, his dating life remains off the radar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who Is Michael Hawkins Jr. Dating?

Michael Hawkins Jr. keeps his personal life out of the spotlight — especially when it comes to dating. There’s no sign of a relationship, and that’s no surprise. The Oklahoma QB is all about business right now. While curiosity swirls off the field, Hawkins stays locked in on his game, and it’s paying off in a big way.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) Expand Post

Well, Michael Hawkins Jr.’s relationship status is most likely single, and his social media backs it up. With 26.9K followers on Instagram, his feed is all about football and business. No hints of a love life, no soft launches, and no cryptic captions — just highlights, hustle, and NIL deals. But while his love life is quiet, his name is making noise in Norman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Michael Hawkins Jr.’s Dating History?

Actually, Michael Hawkins Jr.’s dating history is still under wraps. The Oklahoma freshman QB keeps his personal life private, with no public info or relationship buzz to date. But while his love life remains a mystery, there’s nothing quiet about the path he’s blazing on the football field.

On the field, Hawkins Jr. has been electric. As a true freshman, he’s already turning heads with his dual-threat skillset. After stepping in for Jackson Arnold during the Tennessee game, he earned his first start against Auburn — and delivered. He threw for 161 yards, rushed for 69 more, and scored a key TD in a 27-21 win. Through 7 appearances and four starts, Hawkins racked up 783 passing yards, three TDs, and 204 rushing yards with another score. So, his relationship status may read single, but his stat line is far from it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Off the field, his popularity is booming. With over 22,000 IG followers and headline NIL deals, Hawkins is quickly becoming a face of college football. He’s starring in Dr. Pepper’s “Fansville” campaign alongside Quinn Ewers, wearing exclusive apparel by designer Nigel Xavier. He’s also inked a deal with Leaf Trading Cards and is drawing attention from brands like Angry Orchard. However, his rise has been fueled by Network Athletics, who reached out after his standout game against Tennessee. Now, while his love life stays quiet, his brand value is making plenty of noise.

Raised around the game, Hawkins grew up soaking in the atmosphere of NFL locker rooms — thanks to his dad, Mike Sr., a former pro cornerback who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys. From learning leadership from stars like Tony Romo and Jason Witten, to training under elite QB coaches like Chad Morris and Kevin Murray, Hawkins Jr.’s football foundation runs deep. Now, with his younger brother Maliek also committing to Oklahoma, the Hawkins name is becoming a legacy in Norman. So, his dating history may be blank, but his football journey is already turning heads