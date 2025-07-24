Who Is Michael Locksley’s Wife? Everything to Know About Kia Locksley

Maryland HC Michael Locksley didn’t hold back when reflecting on the Terps’ disappointing 2024 season. Speaking candidly in March and again at B1G Media Days in Las Vegas, he admitted, “I lost my locker room.” The Terps stumbled to a 4-8 record and managed just one conference win. They finished the season with 5 straight losses, ending with a brutal 44-7 blowout against PSU. It marked the first time in 3 years Maryland missed out on bowl eligibility. And Locksley pointed to locker room division, fueled in part by NIL disparities.

“We had haves and have nots for the first time in our locker room,” he said. “The landscape of college football taught me a valuable lesson. And that valuable lesson is, it’s important for me, even in the midst of this change, to continue to educate our players on the importance of playing for something bigger than yourself.” Now, with hard lessons learned, he hopes to steer Maryland back on track, united and refocused. But the interesting part? His wife is right there with him, helping boost his confidence as he writes a strong comeback story.

Who is Michael Locksley’s wife, Kia Locksley?

Kia Locksley is far more than just the wife of a football coach. She’s the heartbeat of the Locksley family. A certified yoga instructor, Kia has even brought her calming presence to the gridiron, leading sessions for CFB teams like Illinois back in 2008. So, whether on the sidelines or behind the scenes, she’s played a quiet yet powerful role in her husband’s coaching journey. But her strength truly shined through life’s toughest moments.

After the heartbreaking loss of their son Meiko in 2017, Kia stood tall beside Michael. Together, they turned unimaginable grief into purpose, becoming outspoken advocates for mental health awareness. So, as a mother of four, a spiritual guide, and a steady force through triumph and tragedy, Kia Locksley is the foundation that keeps Team Locksley grounded.

What is Michael Locksley’s current relationship status?

He’s very much a married man, and proudly so. While the exact date of his wedding to Kia isn’t publicly confirmed by verified sources, one thing is crystal clear: their bond runs deep. As of 2025, the couple has shared over two decades of love and loyalty. Together, they’ve raised four children and built a foundation stronger than football. Simply put, the Locksleys are still going strong.

When did Michael meet Kia?

Although their love story remains mostly private, Michael and Kia Locksley’s bond has spoken volumes especially during the challenging periods of life. Together, Michael and Kia turned their pain into a platform, championing mental health awareness and support for young athletes. So, through every setback, their strength as a couple has been unshakable. A quiet love that roars in resilience.

Do Michael Locksley and Kia Locksley have kids?

Yes, Michael and Kia Locksley are parents to a tight-knit trio. Michael Jr., Kai, and Kori. Their family once had four, but heartbreak struck in 2017 when their son Meiko was shot and killed. Through unimaginable loss, the Locksleys have held strong. Today, their three children carry forward the family’s legacy with love, strength, and purpose.