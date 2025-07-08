Who Is Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen Dating? Latest on His Relationship Status

Blake Shapen has battled injuries before, but nothing like last season. The Mississippi State quarterback went down in Week 4 with a fractured scapula in his throwing shoulder, ending his season and forcing him into surgery. The injury, suffered late in a 45-28 loss to Florida on September 21, sidelined him for the final 8 games. It was a tough break in what was supposed to be a fresh start for both Shapen and the Bulldogs under new head coach Jeff Lebby.

Now, the Baylor transfer is taking no chances. “I think for me with the rehab, it starts there — continuing to do the rehab,” said Shapen at the Manning Passing Academy. “Before, I never did rehab for my arm. I wouldn’t do a ton of shoulder care and things like that. Now, I’m staying on pace with that.” He’s locked in — not doubting his ability or the trust Lebby has in him. But whether his body can hold up through a full SEC grind? That’s the question hanging in the air as Shapen looks to prove he’s ready for the spotlight once again. Right now, while Shapen’s on-field future remains uncertain due to health concerns, his dating life is just as mysterious — staying well under the radar. So, the M-State QB is keeping more than just his rehab under wraps.

Who is Blake Shapen dating?

Well, Blake Shapen’s dating life remains a mystery, and he seems to prefer it that way. The Mississippi State QB keeps things low-key off the field, especially when it comes to his personal relationships. No confirmed relationship has surfaced, and while fans are curious, Shapen isn’t one to put his private life in the spotlight.

But when it comes to his family, the story is much clearer. Shapen is the son of Ken and Pam Shapen and has two siblings, Vaughn and Kyle. He’s also the nephew of former PGA Tour star Hal Sutton, a 15-time winner and one of golf’s elite during his prime. Currently majoring in Health, Kinesiology, and Leisure Studies, Shapen blends athletic drive with academic focus — a balance that reflects the strength of his roots.

So, Blake Shapen comes from a strong, competitive family. That foundation has shaped his resilience and drive. Now, his journey is tied closely to the M-State HC, Jeff Lebby. After a tough 2-10 season, Lebby still has backing from AD Zac Selmon, but the pressure is quietly building. Mississippi State can’t afford another coaching reset, especially without elite NIL resources. Following that, year 2 must show progress, because for both Shapen and Lebby, time and patience may be running out.

Blake Shapen may be single in his personal life, but off the field, he’s making major moves. While the Mississippi State quarterback keeps his relationship status private and is most likely flying solo, his focus is clearly on bigger things this offseason.

Yes, Shapen recently took home the 2025 NIL Store Philanthropic Spirit Award, honored for using his NIL earnings to support charitable causes. The award highlights athletes making a difference, and Shapen stood tall alongside names like Paige Bueckers, Cooper Flagg, and Starkville’s own Luke Altmyer. So, his love life may be quiet, but his generosity speaks volumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb)

Here’s the thing, Blake Shapen isn’t just leading on the field — he’s showing heart off it, too. At M-State’s spring game, he invited over 100 local kids to share in the experience. He gave out T-shirts and food vouchers, and stuck around to sign autographs after the scrimmage. “Just the kids around the community, to give them an experience that they’ve probably never had before, it was pretty cool,” said Shapen. Adding, “To see the smiles on their faces and be around them, it was pretty cool.” It wasn’t just a game day — it was a memory-making day, thanks to Shapen’s generosity.

What is Blake Shapen’s dating history?

Honestly, Blake Shapen’s dating history is still a mystery. With 13,600 followers on Instagram and a timeline full of highlights, commitments, and NIL deals, there’s no sign of romance in sight. On top of that, his X account follows the same pattern — all business, nothing personal. So, while fans may be curious, Shapen’s focus is clearly elsewhere.

And that focus is paying off. “He’s the healthiest and the biggest and the strongest he’s ever been in his career,” said coach Jeff Lebby this spring. At 210 pounds, Shapen looks the part — and his leadership sets him apart. “He’ll die for you… he inspires every day,” added Lebby. After a strong start to 2024, Shapen’s season was cut short by a shoulder injury. But now, with experience, strength, and full command of the offense, he’s ready to lead again — and let his play do all the talking.