Who Is Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s Wife? Everything to Know About Lindsey Drinkwitz

Eliah Drinkwitz, now steering the Missouri Tigers as HC in 2025, has come a long way from his early coaching roots. He launched his career at Alma High School in Arkansas before making waves at Springdale High, where he served under Gus Malzahn. Known for crafting record-breaking offenses, Drinkwitz quickly built a name for himself. Ever since taking over Mizzou in 2020, he has been an entertaining presence. And as his coaching stock rises, so does curiosity about the man behind the headset, shifting the spotlight to his life beyond football. So…

What is Eliah Drinkwitz’s current relationship status?

Eliah Drinkwitz is happily married to Lindsey Sivils, now Lindsey Drinkwitz. Together, they’re raising four daughters in a home built on love and support. Now, while their exact wedding date remains under wraps, their bond is no secret. Because Lindsey often shares glimpses of their strong relationship on social media, proudly doting over her husband. So, it’s clear, family is the heartbeat of the Drinkwitz household.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But Lindsey Drinkwitz is more than just the wife of a college football coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Eliah Drinkwitz’s wife, Lindsey Drinkwitz?

Lindsey Drinkwitz is the heart of the Drinkwitz family. A native of Alma, Arkansas, she grew up cheering on Eliah at his high school games. This was long before he became the HC at Mizzou. Today, she’s not just his biggest supporter but also a proud mom to their 4 daughters. And her X bio says it all: “My ❤️ belongs to Jesus, my husband, and our four beautiful daughters.” So, Lindsey brings faith, love, and strength to the table, forming the rock solid foundation behind Coach Drinkwitz. This helps Eliah to focus on his Tigers as they navigate the post NIL football league. But…

When did Eliah meet Lindsey?

Well, according to the New York Times, Eliah and Lindsey’s love story began at Alma High School. She was the spirited cheerleader who captured hearts and the Miss Alma High crown. He was the young football mind with big dreams. So, their high school bond quickly turned into something more. From Friday night lights to life as a coaching couple, their relationship grew stronger with every step. And what started in the hallways of Alma has become a lifelong partnership grounded in love, faith, and family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Do Eliah Drinkwitz and Lindsey Drinkwitz have kids?

Eliah and Lindsey Drinkwitz are proud parents to four daughters: Emerson, Addison, Ella, and Parker Lynn. While not all of their athletic paths are public, one daughter is already making waves on the softball field. As Lindsey shared in a heartfelt X post on July 11, “It was a fun summer evening getting to watch the dad coach with the girl softball team! @CoachDrinkwitz.” That sweet glimpse captures the family’s love for sports and togetherness. So, whether on the field or at home, the Drinkwitz crew thrives on connection, competition, and strong family roots.