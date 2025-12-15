Who Is New Cal OC Jordan Somerville? Coaching Background, Playing Career & More

The California Golden Bears are staying active this postseason. A 7-5 finish failed to solidify Justin Wilcox’s long-term standing, prompting the program to make changes to the coaching staff. With Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi set to take over as Cal’s next head coach, the Bears have also moved to reshape the offense, hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant quarterbacks coach Jordan Somerville as their new offensive coordinator.

What is Jordan Somerville’s role at Cal?

The 2025 season was the first winning season in six seasons. To build on this progress, Cal decided to make changes in the coaching department, bringing in Jordan Somerville as the new offensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season. He will report directly to the new head coach, Tosh Lupoi.

His responsibilities at Cal will include overseeing play-calling structure, designing the run game and pass protection, coordinating offensive line development, and, with his NFL experience, working on quarterback development and weekly game plans.

The main reason for hiring Somerville and Lupoi is that Cal struggled on the offensive front (ranked 136th nationally in rushing yards and 86th in points per game), leaning more on defensive reliability. Both Lupoi and Somerville have experience coaching offense at the highest level.

Jordan Somerville’s coaching background and experience

Jordan Somerville’s move to the Golden Bears won’t be his first stint in college football. He actually began his coaching career at Arizona State, where he served as a student assistant from 2017 to 2018 and then as a graduate assistant in 2019. He gained experience in offensive line and running game development, which helped him land a job at New Mexico as a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2020.

After his Mountain West conference experience, Somerville moved to Oregon in 2022 as an offensive analyst. He worked with quarterbacks and player development, spending only one season with the Ducks before moving to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023.

As the assistant quarterbacks coach and pass game specialist, Somerville has coached players such as the 2017 Heisman winner quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Rachaad White, and helped the Buccaneers finish first in the NFC South.

Jordan Somerville’s playing career

Jordan Somerville’s understanding of offensive football stems from his playing career. At Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona, he played multiple positions, lining up as an offensive lineman, guard, and defensive lineman.

While his playing days did not produce eye-catching statistics or highlights, that experience at the line of scrimmage laid the foundation for his technical understanding of blocking schemes and offensive structure.

Why did Cal hire Jordan Somerville as offensive coordinator?

The California Golden Bears have struggled to gain consistency recently, and the transition from the Pac-12 to the ACC only added to the challenge. While Cal managed its first winning season in six years, underlying issues persisted and demanded attention.

The most concerning aspect of the program was the offense, which struggled with inconsistency, protection breakdowns, and a lack of identity, particularly in the run game. To build on the momentum of 2025 and address those shortcomings, Cal opted for a change on offense, turning to Jordan Somerville.

Somerville’s background suggests he is well-equipped for the task. His NFL experience includes a strong foundation in run-game coordination, a deep understanding of offensive line fundamentals, and exposure to NFL-style offensive concepts and structure. Combined with his college coaching experience, Somerville brings a skill set Cal believes can stabilize and redefine its offense moving forward.

How will Jordan Somerville impact Cal Football going forward?

Jordan Somerville’s impact is expected to show up quickly, particularly through improved offensive line play and a more assertive rushing attack. Cal fans can look for more structured run concepts and greater consistency in pass protection, areas that plagued the offense in recent seasons. Several players stand to benefit from Somerville’s arrival.

With his NFL background as a quarterbacks coach, Somerville could play a key role in accelerating the development of freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, offering pro-level instruction and preparation. Running back Kendrick Raphael and wide receiver Jacob De Jesus could also see significant gains if the offensive line provides more reliability on early downs.