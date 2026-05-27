Who Is New Clemson President Kevin Guskiewicz? Family, Salary, Net Worth & More

The Clemson Board of Trustees has just selected the university’s next president. Kevin Guskiewicz has been named the 16th president of Clemson University. He replaces James P. Clement, who retired last December to focus on his health and family.

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Who is Kevin Guskiewicz?

Born on April 8, 1966, Kevin Michael Gusciewicz grew up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he also played high school football and tennis at Greater Latrobe High School. Afterward, he attended West Chester University in Pennsylvania, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in athletic training in 1989. He then received a Master of Science degree in exercise physiology/athletic training from the University of Pittsburgh in 1992, and a Ph.D. degree in sports medicine from the University of Virginia in 1995.

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Before officially becoming the 12th chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in December 2019, he was made the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences on January 1, 2016. After four years in this role, he left for Michigan State University, where he became the 22nd president on March 4, 2024.

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During his stint at UNC, the football program had three winning seasons and one losing season. But the Michigan Spartans continued their losing seasons during his tenure, having two losing seasons just before he arrived and continuing in each of his seasons with them.

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Who Is Kevin Guskiewicz’s Wife?

Kevin is married to Amy Guskiewicz, with whom he has four kids: Jacob, Nathan, Adam, and Tessa. She got her Bachelor’s Degree from the same university as her husband: West Chester University in Pennsylvania. The pair were introduced by mutual friends in March 1989, during their junior year. They began dating in their senior year and got married shortly after their graduation.

Amy picked up a career as a realtor after Kevin was hired as a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1995. Before then, she worked for 11 years as an elementary school teacher. At the moment, she works as a real estate agent at Dwell Real Estate. Just last month, she was a speaker at Michigan State University’s College of Social Science’s Women’s Leadership Institute.

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Who are Kevin Guskiewicz’s Parents?

Kevin Guskiewicz’s parents, Carolyn and Denny Guskiewicz, were seen during his investiture as president of Michigan State. He even mentioned them in his speech and expressed his appreciation for their impact on his life.

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What is Kevin Guskiewicz’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Kevin Guskiewicz is a White American of Eastern European descent but is a native of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he was born. However, his surname suggests a connection to Poland.

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What is Kevin Guskiewicz’s Net Worth?

After assuming the chancellor position at UNC, his annual salary was $657,743. When Guskiewicz signed a five-year contract with Michigan State University, his base salary was $975,000, plus an additional $150,000 in deferred annual compensation for his retirement, per the Detroit News.

At the time rumors of his exit from Michigan State began, the university’s board agreed to raise his salary from $1,029,210 to $2 million and to increase his unvested employer award by $50,000, from $200,000 to $250,000 per year. The pay was set to make him one of the highest-paid public university presidents in America. However, he declined and opted for the job at Clemson, where he will earn a base salary of $1.2 million per year.