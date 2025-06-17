Who Is New Michigan QB Jake Garcia? All About ECU Transfer

Michigan is stacking its QB room with experience and talent. While No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood took center stage this spring, the Wolverines were quietly building depth behind him. Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene missed spring reps due to injury but is expected back for fall camp. Davis Warren, who started the 2024 opener before suffering an ACL tear, returns to the mix. Sophomore Jadyn Davis and freshman Chase Herbstreit—yes, the son of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit—are also in the fold. And now, Michigan adds another one: seasoned transfer Jake Garcia, giving the QB room a serious boost of veteran presence.

Sherrone Moore just pulled off a late surprise through the NCAA transfer portal. Yes, former ECU QB Jake Garcia is officially heading to Ann Arbor, per On3’s Pete Nakos. The well-traveled signal-caller adds another layer to Michigan’s evolving QB room.

Garcia’s 2024 season saw flashes of promise—he threw for 1,426 yards and eight TDs across six games, though he also tossed 12 picks. After sticking with ECU through the winter portal window, his unexpected absence from spring practice signaled a change. Now, he’s chosen the Wolverines for his next chapter, ready to rewrite the script in maize and blue.

Jake Garcia may not be a headline grabber, but he brings value. A former 3-star prospect per On3, Garcia finally saw extended action last season at East Carolina—his most significant FBS playing time yet. Nationally, he ranks No. 1,075 overall and No. 77 among QBs. While those numbers don’t scream superstar, Michigan’s move is clear: add depth, stability, and experience to the QB room.

Warren is recovering from a torn ACL, and Keene missed spring practice with a shoulder injury. Neither of the healthy scholarship QBs, Underwood nor Davis, has played a down in college. While they’re talented, Michigan would prefer an experienced player. And that’s why adding Garcia makes sense; he’s a steady insurance policy given the injuries and uncertainty behind Underwood in their title chase.

Right now, Bryce Underwood looks locked in as Michigan’s starter for the Aug. 30 opener against New Mexico. But the real test comes fast—just a week later, the Wolverines head to Norman for a heavyweight clash with Oklahoma. For HC Sherrone Moore, that matchup hits close to home. After all, he once suited up for the Sooners. Meanwhile, late arrival Jake Garcia will dive straight into summer workouts. There’s no easing in. Fall camp is just around the corner, and the 2025 season waits for no one.

Although the jury’s still out on Michigan’s latest QB pickup, Jake Garcia’s journey is one worth watching. Once a heralded recruit, Garcia has taken the scenic route through CFB. And no, this isn’t the same Garcia (Mason Garcia) who started at quarterback for ECU against Michigan in their 2023 opener.

Jake Garcia’s collegiate journey

Jake Garcia’s football story began with major buzz. A four-star talent out of Grayson High School in Georgia, he was ranked No. 53 nationally in the 2021 class, per On3. Miami won the recruiting race, and Garcia eventually took over the starting job in 2022 after Tyler Van Dyke was benched. But after a rollercoaster season, he made his first move—entering the transfer portal at year’s end in search of a fresh start and a better fit.

That first portal jump led Jake Garcia to Missouri, where he looked to carve out a bigger role. But with Brady Cook firmly holding the reins, Garcia found himself on the outside looking in. Cook went on to start in both 2023 and 2024, while Garcia quietly moved on. And Garcia’s next stop was East Carolina, where he opened the season as the starting QB. But his grip on the job didn’t last long.

After some early struggles, he was replaced by Michigan State transfer Katin Houser, marking yet another twist in his college journey. Over his college journey, Garcia has appeared in 15 games, tallying 2,376 passing yards and 16 TDs. It’s been a winding road—but the arm talent and potential are still there. Now, it’s Michigan’s turn to tap into that potential and see what Jake Garcia can really bring to the table.