Who Is New Pitt DC Cory Sanders? Is He Related to Barry or Deion Sanders?

Pitt promoted safeties coach Cory Sanders to DC after veteran coach Randy Bates announced his retirement. Sanders will be stepping into some big shoes, considering Bates has constantly created some of the nation’s best defenses. But it is not his responsibility that is catching fans’ interest. That is thanks to the two other famous Sanderses in football history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is New Pitt DC Cory Sanders?

Cory Sanders is in his 8th season in Pittsburgh football and in his 2nd as assistant head coach. He will now lead the defense, following Randy Bates, one of the veteran forces on the staff. Sanders’ career has an extremely fast momentum, which has propelled him from the Division-III levels to Division-I.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new DC also brings head coaching experience to the table and has emerged as an anchor for the Pittsburgh defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cory Sanders’ Early Life and Background

Sanders was born on March 20, 1985. He is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Sanders himself is a star defensive player. He was a DB for Saint Joseph’s Pumas from 2003 to 2006. Sanders is a 4-time conference nominee and was captain 3 times. He ended his playing career as a winner of 2 conference championships and is also a program record holder in TFLs (30.5, 5th). He graduated in 2007 with a degree in business administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cory Sanders’s Coaching Career

Sanders got into coaching right after his playing career at St. Joseph. In 2007, he found a spot in North Central, a Div-III school, as DBs coach. The following year, he continued in the same role at Elmhurst. A year later, his alma mater came calling.

Cory Sanders joined Saint Joseph’s as DC in 2010. In 2011, he was bumped up to head coach of the Pumas. In 2012, Sanders brought the program its first winning season since 2006. He also fought for the Great Lakes Valley Conference titles in his last two seasons and produced nationally ranked defenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders then moved up to the Division II ranks with a spot on the inaugural team of West Florida in 2015. It played its first season in 2016 with a defense that ranked 11 in the country in quarterback sacks.

His jump to Div-I football came right afterwards, when he joined Western Michigan as DB coach in 2017. In Sanders’s only season with the Broncos, he produced the star defensive duo of Darius Phillips and Sam Beal. The former was picked 5 in the 2018 draft.

Sanders joined Pittsburgh in 2018 as a safeties coach. At Pitt, he helped make the department a productive one for the Panthers’ defense. Sanders has coached Pitt stars Donovan McMillon and Javon McIntyre. McMillon produced back-to-back seasons with more than 100 tackles.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Sanders Brings to the Panthers’ Defense

Sanders is a prolific defensive coach with constant successes in his career. He has produced top talents in his previous stops, which means the future of Pittsburgh football is in great hands. He began to make an impact in the Panthers’ defense in 2019, with safety Paris Ford leading the defense with 97 total tackles. Sanders also has a lot of experience with the Pitt defense, which will prove crucial in his new role as DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Cory Sanders Related to Deion or Barry Sanders?

Despite the same last name, Cory Sanders is not related to Colorado’s Deion Sanders or the former Detroit Lions star RB, Barry Sanders. This is the first time Cory is taking on a major role in P4 football as the new Pittsburgh DC. He’s also relatively new in college football coaching, having begun his career with North Central in 2007 as DB coach.

Who is Cory Sanders’ Wife & Family

Cory Sanders is married and has two kids, but they remain out of the public eye. The same applies to his parents, as no information is available on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Cory Sanders’ Net Worth?

Details about Cory Sanders’ salary, contract, and net worth remain unknown.

Cory Sanders has quietly contributed to Pittsburgh’s defense over the past few years. The jump to DC is a massive one in his career, but Sanders has the skill to deliver what’s expected of him.